Problems at Chandrawal: North, Central Delhi to get water supply once a day

New Delhi: Chanakyapuri, Kashmere Gate and Paharganj are among the several locations in the North and Central Delhi which will receive reduced water supply due to problems at Chandrawal WTP, a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) order said on Friday.

'Though the DJB order didn't specify the number of days the supply will remain affected, a senior official of the board said, "the supply time has been reduced for the next couple of days." The supply, which was twice a day, will now either be in the morning or evening, as per the water roaster issued by DJB for the several underground reservoirs and booster pumping stations connected to Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

Areas like Hindu Rao hospital, Naya Bazaar, Kashmere Gate, Motia Khan, Pusa Road, Rajender Nagar, and Paharganj will receive water supply only in the morning. Other locations like Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri, Nehru Park, Ashoka Hotel, Akbar Road, and Sarojini Nagar will receive water only during evening hours.

Since March 22, several areas in central Delhi and under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) have been affected due to damage to a 600-mm diameter water pipeline at the Chandrawal plant. "Apologies for the inconvenience. Teams from the Delhi Jal Board are working at war footing to restore water supply," the order further read.