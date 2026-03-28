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Red Fort blast: NIA gets 45 more days to conclude probe

  • Created On:  28 March 2026 8:24 AM IST
Red Fort blast: NIA gets 45 more days to conclude probe
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New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday allowed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) an extension of 45 days to conclude its probe in connection with the blast near the Red Fort here on November 10 last year.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma allowed the agency additional time and also extended the judicial custody of several accused. So far, the anti-terror agency has made 11 arrests in the case.

Earlier, on March 23, the agency filed its plea seeking an extension, and one of the grounds was that it needed more time to probe the entire conspiracy because of the fresh arrests made in February.

Last month, the NIA arrested Zameer Ahmad Ahangar and Tufail Ahmad Bhat from Jammu and Kashmir for their active involvement in the conspiracy related to the Delhi blast.

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Red Fort BlastNIA InvestigationDelhi CourtJammu Kashmir ArrestsTerror Conspiracy
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