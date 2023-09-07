Sumptuous Silverware and Cultural Splendor Await at the G20 Summit in Delhi

The G20 Summit in Delhi is set to commence within the next 24 hours. In less than a day, numerous world leaders and foreign delegates will gather in Delhi to engage in discussions about environmental issues, sustainable development, and the economy during a two-day summit in the national capital. This Summit will feature grand gatherings of Heads of State, and they will be treated to exquisite silverware adorned with intricately engraved motifs inspired by India's heritage. Here is the video, have a look:







#WATCH | Delhi: Delegates of the G20 Summit to be served in silverware and gold utensils pic.twitter.com/1f2Zm0wGTL — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023





Additional Information:



♦ Around 15,000 pieces of silverware have been meticulously crafted by 200 artisans for the Heads of State and other global leaders.

♦ These sumptuous meals, to be served on specially designed silverware, draw inspiration from India's cultural heritage, according to a metalware firm based in Jaipur.

♦ The tableware and silverware, featuring silver and gold plating, are a reflection of Indian culture and will be used to serve VVIP guests at the G-20 Summit.

♦ Iris Jaipur, a silverware firm based in Jaipur, provided a preview of some of its creations in New Delhi.

♦ Most of the tableware has a base made of steel, brass, or a combination of both, with an elegant silver coating. Some items, such as plates for serving welcome drinks, even have gold plating.

♦ The metalware firm is operated by Rajeev Pabuwal and his son Laksh Pabhuwal.

♦ Crafting these items required 50,000 man-hours, with craftsmen hailing from various regions in India, including Jaipur, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and others, contributing to the effort.

♦ The designs of the tableware and silverware pay homage to India's rich heritage and global significance, as stated by Rajeev Pabuwal.

♦ These items depict India's glorious cultural heritage, featuring motifs of flowers, peacocks, and the national animal, and are expected to captivate the Heads of State with their cultural splendor.

♦ The G20 Leaders' Summit will take place at the newly constructed international convention and exhibition center known as Bharat Mandapam, located at Pragati Maidan.