Traffic Advisory For Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Election Rally In Dwarka, Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a notice in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming Lok Sabha election rally in Dwarka, southwest Delhi, on May 22. The advisory, released on Tuesday, stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party's event would commence at 6pm in Dwarka Sector-14 DDA Park.



The advisory specified, "A VVIP visit to DDA Park, Sector-14, Opposite Vegas Mall Dwarka, New Delhi, is scheduled for 22.05.2024 at 1800 hrs. to address a rally organized by a political party." It also cautioned about the expected large turnout and its potential impact on traffic in the vicinity.

Ahead of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 25, encompassing all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, commuters were advised to prepare for possible congestion. Route diversions and roads to avoid were outlined, including ISKON Chowk, DXR T-point on Golf Course Road, Kargil Chowk, Sector-18, and others.

Furthermore, commuters were urged to utilize public transport whenever feasible to mitigate congestion. The advisory emphasized the importance of cooperation from the public in adhering to traffic guidelines and directives from traffic personnel. It also recommended staying updated through official channels of the Delhi Traffic Police for any further developments.