Coherent foreign policy needed to reap benefits of FTAs

Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal seems gung-ho over free trade agreements (FTAs), claiming that they are opening new opportunities for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and medical technology sectors, while enabling the country to strengthen its position in global trade. In a way, this is not unexpected of the commerce minister of a nation that has been on a FTA finalising spree.

Addressing a webinar, he pointed out that India has signed nine FTAs in the last three-and-a-half years, of which five have been concluded in the past 12 months. As a result, nearly two-thirds of global trade is now open to India, he said, adding that these agreements provide India with preferential access compared to many other countries, with lower duties and expanded market opportunities, thereby opening new avenues to enhance trade.

Speaking at another event, he urged industry leaders to fully leverage the opportunities created under the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), highlighting the $100 billion legally binding FDI commitment from the four EFTA nations and the potential to create 1 million jobs in India.

The government has indeed done a commendable job in opening up the economy in the period that Goyal mentioned. It didn’t just shed years of hesitancy to engage with the world; it went ahead enthusiastically to trade with other countries, including the most developed ones. Now is the time to ensure that our economic engagement is supported by the solid framework of our geopolitical policy. This, however, is a big ask.

For India’s foreign policy is reactive and episodic rather than coherent and well-thought-out; the Narendra Modi government’s flip-flops on the ongoing war in West Asia underlines this. The challenge, therefore, lies in integrating trade policy with foreign policy in a way that reinforces both. This requires a more proactive and anticipatory approach to international relations—one that identifies long-term priorities, builds durable alliances, and minimizes abrupt policy reversals.

It is widely acknowledged that trade agreements with developed economies often come with expectations related to regulatory standards, intellectual property rights, and sustainability commitments. Meeting these expectations requires not only domestic reforms but also alignment with broader geopolitical narratives. If India’s positions on global issues appear inconsistent, it may complicate negotiations or reduce the effectiveness of existing agreements.

Furthermore, as India deepens its integration into global trade networks, it becomes more exposed to external shocks and geopolitical risks. Conflicts, sanctions, and shifts in international alliances can all have direct economic implications. A well-articulated foreign policy can help mitigate these risks by providing a stable framework for engagement and by anticipating potential disruptions.

In essence, the success of India’s FTA strategy will depend on its ability to move beyond transactional engagements toward a more holistic approach that combines economic ambition with strategic clarity. The government has taken an important step by shedding its earlier hesitancy and embracing global trade with renewed vigour. The next step is to ensure that this economic openness is underpinned by a consistent and forward-looking geopolitical vision.

Without such alignment, there is a risk that the gains from FTAs may not be fully realized. Opportunities created by preferential access and investment commitments could be undermined by uncertainty or misalignment in foreign policy. Thus, while Goyal’s optimism about FTAs is well-founded, it must be matched by a robust and consistent geopolitical framework.