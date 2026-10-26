Govt must engage with Rahul; Congress leader must oblige traders

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) of Delhi has asked Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to postpone the proposed November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan until after November 10. It has rightly contended that political activity in this period will adversely affect business during the peak of the festive season. The CTI claims that business worth Rs 10,000 crore will be impacted. Importantly, much of the impact will be borne by small traders and shopkeepers, who do a large portion of their total annual sales in this period.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal pointed out that the national capital records Rs 25,000 crore in business on Dhanteras across major sectors, adding that businesses have already suffered losses of Rs 3,000 crore in October because of the agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Unfortunately, no one in the government’s brain trust recommends that it get off its high horse and at least listen to those campaigning against the man who holds a top constitutional office. After all, seeking the resignation of the poll panel’s big boss is not a routine demand; the Opposition and others keep slamming the government on one issue or the other, but this stir is of another order.

Nothing but self-righteousness prevents the Narendra Modi government from engaging with the Opposition on this matter. But self-righteousness in governance is not sustainable. A government may enjoy a comfortable majority in Parliament, command a formidable political machine, and possess the confidence of a large section of the electorate, but none of these can justify its refusal to engage with those who disagree with it. Indeed, the greater the power wielded by a government, the greater its responsibility to demonstrate restraint, accommodate dissent, and remain receptive to criticism.

Political authority is not a licence for infallibility, nor does an electoral mandate confer a monopoly over wisdom. The Modi government would do well to remember that its own political fortunes have benefited from public discontent with the arrogance and insensitivity of previous regimes. It cannot invoke democratic accountability when it suits its interests and dismisses demands for accountability when they become inconvenient.

The present agitation against Gyanesh Kumar deserves to be examined in this light. The government may disagree with the Opposition’s allegations, question its motives, or reject demands for the CEC’s resignation. But these are arguments for engaging with the protesters, not reasons for ignoring them. The independence and credibility of the Election Commission are fundamental to the legitimacy of India’s democratic process. Any serious controversy concerning the institution entrusted with conducting elections warrants a response that rises above partisan point-scoring.

If the allegations are baseless, the government should have little difficulty explaining why. If there are genuine concerns, addressing them would strengthen public confidence in the institution. Silence, by contrast, leaves room for suspicion and leads to deepening political antagonism. More importantly, a government, which refuses to listen, risks confusing its own convictions with the public interest.

The CTI’s intervention should therefore serve as a timely reminder that political confrontation carries costs beyond the immediate contest between the ruling party and its opponents. The government needs only to recognise that dialogue is not capitulation, just as listening is not an admission of guilt. A government secure in its legitimacy should have no reason to fear either.