Pressing need for restoring normalcy in trouble-torn Manipur

It is a truism of Indian journalism that while events in Delhi hog the news cycles, news from the Northeast get buried in the inside pages of major newspapers - that is, when it gets printed. Manipur’s years-long ethnic conflict is no different. The spate of violence seems unending, the most recent one being the death of three Kuki-Zo persons in a gunfight with Naga groups in the Noney district on Saturday. This came just before a huge protest, in which thousands of Meitei and Naga activists participated.

This paralysed the state capital, Imphal. They were protesting against “Centre’s proxy war using Kuki SoO militant groups.” Ethnic and religious differences, drug trade, and illegal immigrants have made the Northeastern state susceptible to violent conflict. Three years ago, when the High Court directed the Manipur government to submit its recommendation on including the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list, tensions in the state reached a boiling point. Even before that order, Manipur accounted for over half of the total incidents of violence in the region.

Demands for greater Nagalim and separate Kukiland were corrosive for unity and peace in the state. The hill areas were economically backward with poor quality of life. In general, there was a considerable governance deficit, with the ranking quite low in the 2021 Good Governance Index. The High Court’s directive triggered violence that was to claim at least 363 lives in the last three years. Hostile tribes ransacked villages, organised ambushes, and even mutilated bodies, underlining the extant hatred in the state.

If the Centre has taken any good decisions to quell violence and restore normalcy in the trouble-torn state, the effects are not visible till now. It is time the Narendra Modi government woke up to the grim situation in Manipur and came up with steps to end the conflict, once and for all. Importantly, the steps should not be unilateral; they should be taken after comprehensive consultations with all concerned stakeholders, ranging from the local political class and officialdom to tribal groups leaders, civil society members, and business representatives.

The Centre must realise that a conflict as deep-rooted as this cannot be resolved through administrative diktats, periodic peace appeals, or deployment of security forces alone. What is needed is a sustained political initiative that addresses the underlying grievances of the warring communities while firmly rejecting violence as a means of settling disputes.

The first task should be to establish credible channels of communication between Meitei, Kuki-Zo and Naga representatives, with the Centre acting as an impartial facilitator. This would require not merely bringing leaders to the negotiating table but also ensuring that their constituencies have confidence in the process and its outcomes. The government must also take a critical look at the security arrangements; it must identify and disarm armed groups operating outside the law and prevent proliferation of weapons.

There can be no selective enforcement of the law, nor can militant outfits be allowed to enjoy political patronage or operate with impunity. At the same time, rehabilitation and normalcy restoration efforts must be stepped up. Equally important is a clear political roadmap for addressing contentious questions of land, identity, autonomy, and constitutional safeguards. New Delhi must demonstrate political will and remain engaged until tangible results emerge in the state.