Prudent fiscal situation gives govt headroom to tackle crisis

Fiscal prudence is like a healthy lifestyle. If you don’t have any comorbidities, your doctor gets more headroom to cure or take up treatment. Similarly, if the government’s coffers are not strained by profligacy, it can respond vigorously to major challenges. So, thanks to the government’s commitment to stick to the fiscal glide path, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been able to earmark Rs 57,381 crore for the Economic Stabilisation Fund (ESF) thereby making it worth Rs one lakh crore. “The Rs one lakh crore fund will give fiscal headroom to allow India to respond to global headwinds,” she said in her reply to the debate on the second batch of supplementary demands for grants in the Lok Sabha. The fund, she added, will act as a buffer to absorb shocks arising due to unforeseen global challenges like the current one in West Asia. The Centre’s emphasis on sound public finance management has ensured that the fiscal deficit for 2025-26 will be within the Revised Estimates (RE), which is at par with the 4.4 per cent Budgetary Estimates. While the overall expenditure remains within BE, fertiliser subsidies tend to soar because of the war in Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz is the main corridor for global fertiliser shipments. Sitharaman has proposed additional fertiliser subsidies of around Rs 19,230 crore to meet higher spending under the nutrient-based subsidy policy and urea subsidy payments. The ESF will most certainly help the government to tide over the current Middle East crisis, but fertiliser subsidies are a big drag on prudent fiscal management. The government must formulate and execute a middle and long-term plan to curb, if not eliminate, these subsidies. Towards this, it must begin the process to shift from product-based subsidies directly to farmers. Under the current system, the Union Government subsidises fertiliser manufacturers and distributors to keep retail prices artificially low. This mechanism often leads to leakages, inefficiencies, and overuse of certain fertilisers such as urea. A direct benefit transfer (DBT) model could ensure that subsidies reach farmers directly while allowing fertiliser prices to reflect market realities more accurately. This model will also be in tune with other welfare measures. Another important reform area is the promotion of balanced fertiliser use and sustainable agricultural practices. The heavy subsidy on urea has historically skewed fertiliser consumption patterns in India, leading to excessive nitrogen usage and declining soil health.

Encouraging the use of alternative nutrients, biofertilizers, and organic farming methods could reduce the long-term dependence on chemical fertiliser subsidies while improving agricultural sustainability. In addition, improving domestic fertiliser production capacity and diversifying import sources can reduce vulnerability to global supply disruptions. Investments in research, technology, and infrastructure can enhance efficiency in fertiliser manufacturing and distribution, thereby lowering the overall subsidy burden. Ultimately, fiscal prudence is not only about managing short-term crises but also about addressing structural inefficiencies in public expenditure. The ESF is a good step, but the long-term success of fiscal consolidation will depend on the government’s willingness to tackle politically sensitive but economically necessary reforms, particularly in areas like fertiliser subsidies. And last, but not the least, the government should ensure that fiscal consolidation is accompanied by efficient governance and that its response to any crisis is well thought-out and not knee-jerk, as was in the LPG case. Efficiency in governance should be comprehensive.