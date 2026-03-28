Stalemate in West Asia isn’t a good augury

Stalemate continues in the oil-rich, war-torn West Asia. In a stunning development that shocked the world, the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, apparently to kill Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader for over three decades. He took reins of the Shia dominated country as its supreme leader in 1989 and continued in that position till his killing on the first day of the war.

He was the only remaining Muslim leader to challenge America’s hegemony. Normally in wars, the leader of a country is killed or captured towards the end, but in this war, that happened on the first day itself. The US has claimed that more than 40 top leaders of Iran were killed in the first few days. Despite that, the US and Israel continued the war hoping for a regime change in Iran. Furthermore, the US seems to have its own agenda as well. It ostensibly wants to reinforce its global superpower status with this war as there has been talk of a new world order in recent years. Will that happen? Let’s wait and see.

Going by the statements of Trump, the US President wants a man of his choice to rule Iran so that the West Asian country will never pose any challenge to it. But despite losing its top leadership, Iran did not surrender. Instead, it retaliated with attacks on US bases in the Middle East, spreading the war to over 10 countries in the oil-rich region. It also put the world on edge by blocking the Strait of Hormuz through which 20 per cent of global energy shipments pass. Thus, Iran successfully turned the West Asia conflict into a full-fledged energy war that pushed crude oil prices beyond $100 mark.

And the US started feeling the pinch as the war extended beyond three weeks. Any further escalation in oil prices may put brakes in the global economy. Trump, who threatened to destroy Iran’s power infrastructure as a last resort, took everyone by surprise by announcing a five-day pause on Monday, claiming that Iran came forward for talks, which Tehran has steadfastly denied. As per latest reports, Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt are said to be mediating between the US and Iran. Meanwhile, Donald Trump extended the pause till April 6. That way, the world can breathe easily for 10 more days.

But the moot question is whether Iran will agree to the 15-point plan of the US. Foremost among them is that it should stop its plans to acquire nuclear bombing capabilities. The other thing is to keep the Strait of Hormuz open for all. These key demands indicate that the US wants virtual surrender of Iran and installation of its choice as Iran’s new leader. If this doesn’t happen, the US along with Israel may attack Iran again. For that, it has started bringing in military reinforcements into the Middle East where it already has 50,000 troops.

Reports suggest that it will bring in 10,000 more US soldiers into the conflict zone. If the US restarts war against Iran again, it may continue it till Iran leadership surrenders unconditionally. It is to be seen whether Iran would be able to withstand another US-Israel joint attack through its guerilla tactics that it deployed in the recent weeks. But a prolonged war in the Middle East is going to be disastrous for the world as many countries depend on West Asian oil and gas for survival. That way, a stalemate in West Asia doesn’t augur well for the world.