Time for protection against misuse of some laws in India

The Delhi High Court’s refusal to stay the investigation into a case filed under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, by a senior Delhi police officer against a woman journalist is unfortunate. The woman had accused the officer of sexual harassment during the recent protest against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Quite apart from the draconian nature of the SC-ST Act, there is the issue of the genuineness of the case against her. After all, the Act was supposed to assist the poor and the needy, not a senior cop. “I am not rejecting any prayer as of now. I am only issuing notice to them. The matter needs consideration; list for final hearing is on November 16,” Justice Mini Pushkarna reportedly said while issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Bhagat, the complainant. While Justice Pushkarna’s reaction can be faulted with, it must be seen against the backdrop of ad hominem attacks that are launched at anyone who even talks about the abuse of this law. This is not sustainable. A law that is intended to protect the vulnerable cannot be allowed to become an instrument of intimidation, surely not a tool in the hands of the powers that be.

Unfortunately, this is precisely what happens whenever the misuse of the SC-ST Act is discussed. Instead of engaging with the substance of the argument, its champions often resort to argumentum ad hominem, branding critics as casteist, privileged or hostile to social justice. The implication is that questioning the law, its provisions or its implementation amounts to questioning the dignity of the communities it seeks to protect. This is a specious argument, calculated to shut down debate rather than advance justice. This is not to suggest that atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes do not occur, or that the victims do not deserve stringent legal protection; they do. The question is whether a law designed to address a genuine and persistent social evil should be insulated from scrutiny simply because of its laudable objective. No legislation can claim immunity from criticism on the ground that it serves a worthy cause. Indeed, the more formidable the powers conferred by a law, the greater the need to ensure that they are exercised fairly and responsibly.

Otherwise, the remedy can itself become a source of injustice. The present case raises questions that deserve careful examination. There are always SC-ST officers in the police force and administration. It means that it is always possible for the government to influence them to make wild allegations against protesters. This adds another draconian dimension to the harsh law. The BJP government must also do some introspection and note that such abuse of law can go against the saffron brotherhood. The High Court’s decision to issue notice and schedule a final hearing does not, by itself, establish that the complaint is genuine or malicious. But the larger issue remains: can India sustain a legal regime in which questioning the use of a stringent statute invites moral condemnation before the facts have been established? A law meant to secure justice must end up empowering the state. Justice demands protection against discrimination, and also protection against the misuse of the very laws enacted to prevent it.