Fire erupts at EIPL in Visakhapatnam

A significant fire has erupted at EIPL, in Visakhapatnam following a lightning strike on a petroleum tank. The incident occurred earlier today, prompting immediate action from company management, who swiftly evacuated all employees to ensure their safety.

Emergency services were promptly notified, and fire brigade personnel arrived at the scene to tackle the raging inferno. Local residents expressed their panic and concern as the fire blazed, casting an enormous plume of smoke over the surrounding area.

Efforts to control the fire are currently underway, and updates are expected as the situation develops. More information regarding potential damages and injuries is pending while authorities assess the situation.

