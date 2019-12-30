New Year's Eve‘20 at Drunkyard, Gachibowli

About the event

Gather at Drunkuyard for celebration of new year eve 2k20 with great music, amazing food and beloved friends. NYE'20 Drunkayrd is a platform for all party enthusiasts to enjoy. The Best memories come from the perfect celebrations. Enjoy the last day of the year at Drunkyard. End your year with a bang at an event you don’t want to miss. Let’s celebrate this blissful, cheerful, colourful new year with lots of joy and happiness. Wishing you all a bright and prosperous happy new year in advance.

Live is by Indian Heaven (Genre : Indianfusion & Bollywood), DJ Monks (Genre : Commercial, Bollywood)

Unlimited alcohol and food.

Menu includes :

Budwiser Beer

Something Special & William Lawsons Whisky

Bacardi White & Black Rum

Smirnoff Vodka

Unlimited Cocktails(Rum based) &

Mocktails

Other beverages (Soft drinks)

3 Veg + 3 N-Veg appetisers.

T&C for discounts: All offers are only valid till 29th December 2019, 10P.M

Maximum discount of Rs. 800.

Timings | 8:30 PM Onwards

For Bookings Visit | insider.in