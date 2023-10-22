A Coming-of-Age piece set to illuminate MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

The enchanting world of Indian cinema is about to get a new, youthful glow as Noopur Bora’s debut feature film, “Teen Paayancha Ghoda,” takes center stage at the upcoming MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in the recap category. This captivating coming-of-age comic drama will grace the festival with its presence, offering a unique and unforgettable cinematic experience.

Directed by the talented Noopur Bora, “Teen Paayancha Ghoda” features three promising debutants—Ria Nalavade, Kunal Shukla, and Avinash Londhe. This trio delivers dynamic performances that will leave a lasting impact on audiences.

The film has already made waves at the New York Indian Film Festival, where it received nominations for Best Director and Best Debut Film.

It has also been screened at prestigious events such as the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Kala Ghoda Arts Film Festival, and the last edition of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Director Noopur Bora sharing his vision for the film said, “With ‘Teen Paayancha Ghoda,’ I aimed to capture the raw essence of youth, friendship, and the challenges of coming of age. This film is a homage to a memorable era and a celebration of the unbreakable bonds of friendship. I am thrilled to screen this film at the MAMI film festival, making it available to genuine film-lovers.”

Noopur’s Teen Paayancha Ghoda will be a must-watch at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, offering a fresh perspective on the challenges of youth and the enduring power of friendship. Don’t miss this cinematic gem that promises to leave a lasting impression.