A cosy February in the countryside of Philadelphia

Just beyond Philadelphia, the picturesque Countryside of Philadelphia offers a cosy winter retreat filled with culture, festivals, and breathtaking garden experiences. From captivating performances at People’s Light to craft brews in Kennett Square and the winter magic of Longwood Gardens, every moment promises charm, warmth, and the perfect long weekend escape

Friday, February 27

Begin your escape with a stay at one of the region’s participating accommodations offering exclusive, untimed tickets to Longwood Gardens. Options include The Bookhouse Hotel, Artelo Hotel, Fairfield Inn, Hilton Garden Inn, and more.

Check in, freshen up, and then get ready to revel in the lively arts at a performance of Twelfth Night at People’s Light, a brand-new modern take on the classic Shakespeare plays running from February 25 to March 29. Plan an early dinner as the performance begins at 7:00 pm.

Saturday, February 28

Start this morning in Kennett Square, the Mushroom Capital of the World! The region produces over 60% of the nation’s crop, hence the title, so a visit to The Mushroom Cap and The Woodlands at Phillips is a must.

In the afternoon, raise a glass at the 14th Annual Kennett Winterfest, held February 28 from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm. This beloved winter tradition showcases dozens of local and regional craft brewers, complemented by delicious fare from food vendors and lively music.

For your evening plans, stop by The Creamery of Kennett Square. The Creamery is a unique community gathering space to enjoy food, beverages, and lots of fun.

Sunday, March 1

Dedicate your final day to the breathtaking winter beauty of Longwood Gardens. Explore the East and West Conservatory, a contemporary garden oasis, and experience the Cascade Garden, the only Roberto Burle Marx garden in North America, in its new location. Escape the chill in Longwood's soaring conservatory, a lush sanctuary of plants, music, and wonder. Extend your visit into the evening, and make it a long weekend with Garden Glow, a special event running every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings between February 13 and March 8. Experience a striking floral installation by award-winning designer Jennifer Reed in the West Conservatory, and wander outdoors to encounter SPARK, a mesmerising light installation by visionary Dutch artist Daan Roosegaarde. Before heading home, indulge your sweet tooth with a visit to one of the area's charming confectionery shops. From Mrs. Robinson's Sweets & Treats to Neuchatel Swiss Chocolates, Éclat Chocolate, or the Artisan Exchange.