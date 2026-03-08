Abhijeet Ghoshal releases ‘Wo Hai Maa’ as a tribute to women

Playback singer Abhijeet Ghoshal, known for his appearance on the popular music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, has released a new song titled Wo Hai Maa as a tribute to mothers and women who nurture, guide and inspire those around them. The song was unveiled to mark International Women’s Day.

Hailing from Prayagraj, Abhijeet said the song reflects the emotional bond people share with their mothers and the many women who play nurturing roles in their lives. According to the singer, the idea behind the track was to create a simple and relatable tribute that resonates with listeners of all ages.

The inspiration for the song came from his own mother, Jharna Ghoshal, as well as other maternal figures who have influenced him over the years. The composition captures everyday moments that highlight how women comfort, protect and guide families through life’s challenges.

Musically, Wo Hai Maa blends contemporary and traditional sounds. The arrangement features instruments such as drums, guitars, bass, cajon, percussion and tabla, giving the song a modern yet soulful feel aimed at appealing to a wide audience.

Abhijeet explained that while many songs about mothers use complex lyrics or classical styles, he wanted this track to feel natural and conversational so that listeners could easily connect with its message.

Released on International Women’s Day, the song celebrates the strength, compassion and dedication of women everywhere. Wo Hai Maa is now available on major music streaming platforms for audiences to enjoy.