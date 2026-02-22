AI in healthcare to be remembered for billions of lives it helped improve

Top global technology and healthcare leaders have underscored the need for a human-first approach to artificial intelligence, stressing that AI’s true value lies not in replacing professionals, but in empowering them to deliver better outcomes. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, industry heads highlighted healthcare, governance, trust, and sustainability as the key pillars shaping AI’s future role in society.

Roy Jakobs, CEO of Philips, positioned healthcare as the sector where AI could deliver the most profound human impact. He described AI as a tool designed to give clinicians time back — time to think, connect with patients, and focus on care rather than administrative burden.

Addressing the summit, Jakobs said AI is already easing pressure on overburdened healthcare systems and predicted that its long-term legacy would be defined by human outcomes, not technical efficiencies. “A decade from now, AI in healthcare will be remembered not for what was optimised on a screen, but for the billions of lives it helped improve,” he stated.

Alexander Wang, Chief AI Officer at Meta, highlighted AI’s rapid integration into daily life and emphasised India’s growing influence in shaping its global direction. Outlining Meta’s vision of “personal superintelligence,” Wang described AI as a deeply personalised assistant that understands individuals, their goals, and their priorities. He stressed, however, that such intimacy demands strong responsibility. “Trust, transparency and governance must move as fast as the models themselves,” he said, adding that responsible deployment will determine whether people are willing to rely on AI in deeply personal ways.

From an infrastructure and enterprise perspective, Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO of Kyndryl, said the promise of AI is undeniable, but readiness remains a major challenge.

He pointed out that AI is not yet fully industrialised and that large-scale adoption will depend on the preparedness of infrastructure, data systems, operations, and workforce skills. Schroeter emphasised that AI’s future will be shaped not in research labs alone, but in how responsibly and reliably it is embedded into everyday systems that society depends on.

Energy sustainability also emerged as a central concern. Olivier Blum, Global CEO of Schneider Electric, highlighted the close link between AI growth and global energy demand. He warned that increased computing requirements will place significant pressure on energy systems worldwide. At the same time, he pointed to AI’s transformative potential in improving efficiency, managing energy consumption, and supporting the global energy transition.

Together, the leaders presented a shared vision of AI as a force for human progress rather than disruption — one that enhances care, improves systems, and strengthens trust.

Their message was clear: the future of AI will not be defined by algorithms alone, but by how responsibly it is governed, how ethically it is deployed, and how meaningfully it improves lives across sectors.