Akshay Kumar donates Rs 5 crore for Punjab flood relief, calls it ‘sewa’ not charity

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has once again stepped forward in times of crisis, this time contributing ₹5 crore towards relief efforts for flood-hit Punjab. The state has been grappling with one of its worst floods in recent history, leaving thousands of families displaced and struggling to rebuild their lives.

The funds will be used to provide urgent essentials such as food, medicines, and shelter for those affected. But for Akshay, this act goes beyond the word “donation.” Speaking about his gesture, the actor humbly stated, “Who am I to donate to anyone? I feel blessed when I get an opportunity to extend a helping hand. For me, it’s my sewa, my very small contribution.”

Akshay’s compassion in times of crisis is not new. He has consistently supported relief measures during national emergencies—the Chennai floods, the COVID-19 pandemic, and through initiatives like Bharat Ke Veer, which aids families of martyred soldiers. What distinguishes him is not just the scale of his contributions, but the quiet humility with which he offers them—without publicity or fanfare.

For Akshay, whose family roots lie in Punjab, this contribution is also deeply personal. His emphasis on sewa—a selfless act of service central to Sikh and Indian values—reflects his belief in community responsibility and shared humanity.

As Punjab slowly recovers fromthe devastation, Akshay Kumar’s timely ₹5 crore support stands as more than financial aid. It is a message of solidarity, compassion, and leadership by example. His actions reinforce that true stardom extends beyond the screen—into the lives of people who need it most.