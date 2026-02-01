Art that holds the weight of vanishing landscapes

Tao Art Gallery’s ongoing exhibition ‘The Collective Memory of Contemporary Change’ brings together a compelling solo presentation by Hyderabad-based senior artist Chippa Sudhakar. Featuring sculptural and relief works in terracotta, wood, metal, and soil, the show reflects on the emotional and environmental consequences of rapid urbanisation. On view in Mumbai until February 12, 2026, the exhibition captures the tension between development and disappearance, progress and memory, through tactile, deeply rooted forms that speak of land and lived histories.

For Chippa Sudhakar, art begins not in the studio but in memory. His works emerge from the landscapes of his childhood—fields, soil paths, and open skies that slowly gave way to concrete and glass. “I grew up surrounded by agricultural fields that defined my early years,” he recalls. “Over time, I watched them vanish one by one. Roads cut through the land, buildings rose where crops once grew, and the quiet rhythm of rural life slowly dissolved into the noise of urban expansion. That transformation stayed with me. It became impossible to ignore, and eventually it became the emotional foundation of my practice.”

Rather than documenting change through literal representation, Sudhakar distils these experiences into textured, sculptural surfaces that resemble fragments of earth, maps, and architectural grids. His practice moves between abstraction and figuration, inviting viewers to sense rather than simply see the weight of transformation. “I’m not trying to recreate a landscape as it looked,” he explains. “I’m trying to hold what it felt like. Memory is layered, fragmented, sometimes eroded. My works mirror that quality. They carry traces instead of images.” Material plays a central role in how those traces are formed. Sudhakar works primarily with terracotta, soil, wood, and metal—substances that feel both ancient and immediate. “For me, materials are carriers of memory,” he says. “Soil and terracotta come directly from the earth. They hold history, erosion, and lived terrain. Wood has warmth and the touch of labour. Metal, on the other hand, introduces rigidity and control. It suggests infrastructure, mapping, and the systems that impose themselves on natural land. When these materials come together, they create a dialogue between organic life and constructed authority.”

This interplay between the natural and the mechanical reflects the broader conflicts shaping contemporary cities. Sudhakar often speaks of “DNA-coded memories,” an idea that landscapes and communities carry invisible imprints of everything they have endured. Translating something so intangible into sculpture requires a process that is almost archaeological. “I build my surfaces slowly,” he says. “Layering, scraping, marking, allowing cracks and textures to appear. These gestures mimic accumulation and erosion, like the way land changes over time. Through repetition and residue, the work begins to hold memory physically. It’s as if the past embeds itself into the material.”

Having worked for over three decades, Sudhakar has witnessed India’s rapid urban and technological transformation firsthand. This shift has inevitably shaped his artistic language. “Earlier, my approach was more observational,” he reflects. “But as cities grew faster and development became more aggressive, I felt the need to respond differently. My work became less about depiction and more about process and material. I wanted the form itself to register change, loss, and displacement. Now the surfaces feel more layered, more fractured—closer to the reality we’re living in.”

Yet despite the quiet melancholy that runs through his work, Sudhakar resists nostalgia. The exhibition, he insists, is not about longing for a lost past but about confronting the present. “I’m not romanticising what was,” he says. “Change is inevitable. Development brings opportunity and comfort. But it also carries a cost. Natural landscapes disappear, traditional ways of life fade, and communities are displaced. My intention is to create awareness of that fragile balance. I want viewers to pause and consider what progress really means and what responsibilities come with it.”

He hopes that audiences—especially those living in rapidly expanding cities—leave the gallery with a renewed sensitivity toward their surroundings. “We often forget that the spaces we inhabit have histories,” he adds. “Every building stands on land that once held something else—fields, homes, memories. If people walk away thinking more carefully about their relationship with the environment and with collective memory, then the work has done its job.” The exhibition also marks a meaningful chapter in his long association with Tao Art Gallery. “My connection with Tao goes back many years,” Sudhakar shares warmly. “I was first introduced by the gallery in 2000. Even after a long gap, that relationship never really faded. Working earlier with Kalpana and now with Sanjana has been deeply rewarding. There’s a shared understanding of the work, and that trust allows me to experiment and grow.”

In ‘The Collective Memory of Contemporary Change’, Sudhakar’s sculptures stand like fragments of land reclaimed from time—textured, weathered, and quietly resonant. They do not shout or accuse. Instead, they ask viewers to listen: to the soil, to the past, and to the subtle imprints left behind by progress. In their silence lies a powerful reminder that every landscape remembers, even when we choose not to.