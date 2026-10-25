Ashwini Reddy and Upen Reddy unveil bridal couture and bold menswear

Hyderabad’s design talent stole the limelight at India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW) 2026 as Ashwini Reddy and Upen Reddy unveiled contrasting collections, exploring the diverse spectrum of contemporary Indian fashion. While Ashwini experimented with destination bridal couture, Upen took his signature modern menswear aesthetic into new terrain with a wildlife collection.

The designer unveiled her latest bridal couture label, IRAAYA – a destination bridal collection that celebrates colour, light and glamour, drawing inspiration from Nizami grandeur.

Known for her ability to merge Nizami opulence with modern silhouettes, Ashwani offered a range that balanced traditional Indian bridal couture with progressive luxury and glamour. The collection showcased pieces fit for destination weddings, sunset soirees and festive soirées, offering the discerning bride standout silhouettes in classic and contemporary styles.

Actor and Bigg Boss star Nikki Tamboli added glamour on the ramp as the showstopper of the exquisite bridal ensemble.

Speaking about the bridal couture line, Ashwini said, “I wanted to create a bridal collection that captures the spirit of the joy of dressing up for the big day. What I am trying to do is merge Indian ethnic wear with modern bridal couture to create unique bridal ensembles that allow the bride to be a star in her own festivity.”

Meanwhile, Hyderabad-based designer Upen Reddy unveiled his latest menswear collection – APEX – The Art of the Wild under the label Upen Reddy.

Drawing inspiration from the power and grandeur of the apex predator, the collection explored a bold modern take on contemporary menswear. With sharp tailoring, wildlife embroidery and dramatic silhouettes, APEX took the idea of nature and integrated it into modern menswear design, creating a collection that drew on the power of its inspiration.

From traditional Indian couture to cutting-edge modern menswear, Hyderabad’s design talent shone as the city’s designers unveiled their latest collections. While Ashwini Reddy unveiled a glamorous destination bridal couture collection, Upen Reddy unveiled a wildlife-inspired collection that explores new avenues of contemporary menswear.