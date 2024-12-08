Mostly Mundane’ is a hilarious journey through the ordinary, turning the everyday into an epic adventure. This book shatters the typical self-help genre by highlighting the absurdity hidden in life’s simplest moments. From existential reflections while brushing your teeth to the frustrations of a weekend gone wrong, it transforms the mundane into pure comedy. Forget life-changing mantras—this book is about embracing the humour in routine, with a dose of sharp wit. ‘Mostly Mundane’ will make you laugh at the seemingly insignificant, offering a refreshing reminder that the everyday is often the most entertaining.

Title: Mostly Mundane

Author: Saugata Chakraborty

Publisher: Redgrab Books

Price: Rs. 230/

The book ‘New Woman in Indian Literature’ compiles twenty-six insightful articles that explore the evolving concept of womanhood in Indian English literature. The author, driven by a long-held desire to create a comprehensive volume on the ‘New Woman,’ presents a thorough analysis of this emerging trend, which has gained momentum over the past few decades. The contributors offer deep, reflective, and original perspectives on the subject, making the book a valuable resource for critical minds. It aims to shed light on unexplored aspects of the ‘New Woman’ and hopes to inspire further exploration in this field.

Title: New Woman in Indian Literature

editor: Dipak Giri

Publisher: Vishwabharati Research Centre

Price: Rs. 999/

In her long-awaited memoir, ‘Be Ready When the Luck Happens’, Ina Garten—aka the Barefoot Contessa—shares her inspiring journey from a difficult childhood to becoming a cultural icon. From a bureaucratic job in Washington, D C, to answering an ad for a specialty food store in the Hamptons, Ina recounts how hard work, audacious choices, and attention to detail led her to success. With her signature blend of playfulness and purpose, Ina offers valuable life lessons: do what you love, take risks, and always be ready when luck strikes. Her memoir is a heartfelt, entertaining account of her remarkable life.

Title: Be Ready When the Luck Happens

Author: Ina Garten

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Price: Rs.2393/

In Heir by Sabaa Tahir, AIZ, born in the Kegari slums, is driven by a deep-seated need for vengeance after a tragic event, though it’s her love for her people that pushes her forward. A mistake lands her in prison, where her wrath grows. SIRSHA, a down-on-her-luck tracker banished from her people, agrees to hunt a killer preying on children in the Martial Empire. As she gets tangled in an unexpected attraction, her mission becomes more complicated. QUIL, the crown prince of the Empire, struggles with his tragic lineage and the burden of power. Tahir masterfully weaves their fates in a tale of power, love, and treachery.

Title: Heir

Author: Sabaa Tahir

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Price: Rs. 1438/