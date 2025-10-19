Cow, culture and economy: Global dairy politics

Bharat’s resistance to the opening of its dairy market to US products has triggered and escalated trade disputes. While the conflict has contemporary political dimensions, it reflects deeper value attributed to indigenous breeds whose medicinal and cultural significance cannot be compared with that of imported alternatives. The economic potential of cow based bi-products has far reaching implications for livelihoods, national identity, and international trade relations.

Economy and Life Centered Around the Cow

Since ancient times, the cow has been integral to Bharatiya way of life. The rural livelihoods continue to depend heavily on dairy & farming, sustaining over 80 million households, predominantly smallholder farmers owning just two to three cows. Dairy is the largest agricultural enterprise and accounts for a significant portion of its GDP and rural employment. The cooperative dairy model is best exemplified by Amul, ensures that farmers receive a fair share of consumer prices, which is far higher than in Western economies. This model has empowered rural communities and particularly women with equitable distribution and grassroot participation.

Beyond economics, the cow holds a unique place in social and psychological fabric. Revered as a maternal figure and symbol of life and it shapes diets, festivals, and moral values. The policies protecting cows from slaughter and initiatives for their welfare are informed by these deep cultural roots.

In recent years, more than 300 marketable products have been developed from Panchagavya (Cow- Milk, dung, Urine, ghee and Curd). Interestingly, the economics of cow dung and urine is more competitive than cow milk- though the availability of indigenous breeds remains the key constraint.

Historical Foundations

The cow’s significance is deeply woven in Bharatiya tradition. The ancient texts describe wars fought over cows. One such notable tale from the Puranas recounts when Kartavirya Arjuna abducted Kamadhenu, wish-fulfilling cow from Sage Vashishta, prompting the sage’s disciple Parashurama to wage war to reclaim the sacred. It symbolises the sacredness attributed to cows and the lengths taken to protect them.

During the reign of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a young Shivaji compelled the Bijapur ruler to amend laws protecting cows and authorised Hindus to punish perpetrators who harmed cows in designated areas which is a strategic move intertwining symbolism and political sovereignty.

Historically, rulers measured their power by the number of cows they owned. The Mysore kings institutionalised preservation through specialised departments like the “Benne Chavadi” (butter department), dedicated to breeds conservation and dairy management.

Even the British colonisers, initially indifferent, later recognised the economic utility of cows as princely states demonstrated the economic utility of cows beyond agriculture.

Cow Politics: National and International

The cow is central to Bharatiya culture but also its politics, nationally and globally. Mughal ruler Akbar, for instance, banned cow slaughter to placate Hindu sentiments. Post-independence, Article 48 of the Constitution enshrined cow protection as a directive principle of state policy, balancing cultural reverence with economic considerations.

Globally, cow- related issues have influenced political dynamics. During 1857 uprising was ignited partly by cartridges greased with cow fat, reflecting colonial insensitivity to traditions. In recent years, laws and vigilante actions around cows have intensified social debates, making the cow a powerful political symbol in electoral strategies.

Grassroots mobilisation by cow vigilante groups (“gau rakshaks”) has further heightened political visibility of the cow, shaping electoral discourse and affecting social cohesion.

Dairy Economy and National Policies

Bharat contributes nearly one- third of the world’s milk production, driven largely by small-scale farmers. National Dairy policy seeks to protect these farmers’ while navigating cultural sentiments and trade negotiations. Legal frameworks vary across states, from complete bans on cow slaughter to regulated exceptions, reflecting the delicate balance between faith, livelihood and economic strategy.

Recent discussions have largely centered around dogs, evoking both affection and concern among animal lovers. However, the cow sustains life through ‘Panchagavya’ (milk, curd, ghee, dung, and urine) receives little to no mention in daily news coverage. This imbalance has shaped the mindset of younger generations, who increasingly associate love for animals only with pets like dogs and cats, overlooking other species that hold equal or even greater significance in our lives.

The United States has repeatedly pressured Bharat to open its dairy market, seeking access to the $8 billion dairy export sector. The US argues that Bharat’s high tariffs and strict certification requirements create unfair trade barriers.

Bharat counters that such access would endanger millions of small farmers who cannot compete with heavily subsidised US agribusinesses. Moreover, there are concerns about the use of growth hormones and GMOs in US dairy products, which India bans to protect public health.

Unique value of Indigenous breeds

A defining feature of indigenous Bharatiya breeds is ‘The Surya Ketu Nadi’, also known as the “sun vein,” runs along the cow’s back that absorbs with solar energy and helps generate gold salts and enzymes in the blood. These compounds enrich the cow’s milk, ghee, dung and urine with medicinal properties. The golden hue of indigenous milk which is absent in foreign breeds, signifies its unique bioactive composition, including a rich profile of 6 vitamins, 8 proteins, 25 minerals, 21 amino acids and carotene.

Indigenous cows also produce A2 beta -casein milk protein, which is more easily digested and less likely to cause gastrointestinal discomfort compared to the A1 protein found in breeds like Jersey and Holstein Friesian. A2 milk is linked to improved immunity, a healthier fatty acid profile, and over all better human health outcomes. By contrast, A1 milk has been associated with digestive inflammation and less favorable nutrient balance. Especially when grazing extensively, compared to foreign breeds which tend to have higher saturated fatty acids and an unfavorable n-6/n-3 fatty acid ratio.

(The writer is a Creative Economy Expert)