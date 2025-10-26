Cultural food tours in old dubai named among ‘best in travel’ global experiences for 2026

Embarking on a cultural food tour through Old Dubai has been recognised as one of the top global experiences for 2026 in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel, shining a spotlight on the emirate’s vibrant and diverse culinary heritage.

Built upon a foundation of tradition and multicultural influences, Dubai’s food scene mirrors the tastes of nearly 200 nationalities that call the city home. In its oldest neighbourhoods—Bur Dubai and Deira—local eateries celebrate authenticity, heritage, and value, making culinary walking tours an essential experience for both residents and visitors.

Chosen by expert panel, the experience is among 50 essential picks for 2026, comprising 25 destinations and 25 experiences. While Dubai as a city was previously featured in Best in Travel 2020, this marks the first time a specific district has earned the honour.

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Visit Dubai), said: “This recognition underscores Dubai’s position as a global cultural hub and gastronomy capital. It reflects our commitment to showcasing authentic experiences that celebrate the city’s rich culinary and cultural diversity.” Whether through an organised guided tour or a self-curated itinerary, visitors can savour the essence of Old Dubai across its historic souks, alleys, and waterfront cafés. Here are some must-visit stops for an authentic culinary adventure: In Bur Dubai, the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood stands as the heart of cultural exploration. Highlights include Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant, offering Emirati delicacies like lamb machboos; Al Ustad Special Kabab, famous for its Persian kebabs; and Arabian Tea House, serving traditional Emirati meals and teas in a charming courtyard setting. Visitors can also dine creekside at Bayt Al Wakeel, enjoy vegetarian Gujarati dishes at Bhavna Restaurant, or try the unique camel burger at Local House. Other favourites include Mazmi Coffee&More for authentic Arabic coffee, Pakora Lane for deep-fried Indian snacks, and Sreeraj Lassi, delighting patrons since 1973 with its iconic yoghurt-based drinks.

Across the creek in Deira, the city’s oldest commercial hub, visitors discover an equally rich array of culinary gems. The bustling Al Rigga Street and Naif area are home to authentic Middle Eastern and South Asian eateries serving shawarma, mandi, and kebabs, while the Gold and Spice Souks offer aromatic glimpses into the region’s trading legacy. Street vendors and small cafés serve dishes that highlight Dubai’s diversity—from Levantine mezze to Indian curries and Iranian grills—making Deira a melting pot of flavours that define Old Dubai’s character.

Recognised by a famous publication for its authenticity and cultural depth, the Old Dubai food tour encapsulates the spirit of the city—where heritage meets modern hospitality, and every bite tells a story of its people and past.