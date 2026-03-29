Delhi police come up with anique idea

In a creative blend of humour and public awareness, the Delhi Police has launched a unique road safety campaign by drawing inspiration from veteran actor Rakesh Bedi’s popular character ‘Jameel Jamali’ from the film Dhurandhar. The initiative has quickly caught attention on social media for its engaging and relatable approach.

Taking to platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Police shared a cartoon-style poster featuring a caricature of Jameel Jamali holding a motorcycle helmet. The visual cleverly incorporates the character’s iconic dialogue, “Bachcha hai tu mera,” turning it into a safety message that reads: “Bachcha hai tu mera, ye le helmet pehan.” The caption further reinforces the message with a witty line: “Helmet Pehnega Tabhi Syana banega Mera bachcha.”

The campaign stands out for using a familiar pop culture reference to communicate an important message about road safety. By leveraging humour and nostalgia, the department aims to encourage citizens, especially youngsters, to adopt safer practices while riding two-wheelers.

Jameel Jamali, portrayed by Rakesh Bedi, is a memorable character known for his cunning and layered personality in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film, which features actors like Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, revolves around a high-stakes counter-terrorism operation. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, continues the intense narrative inspired by real-life geopolitical events. Rakesh Bedi, a veteran of Indian cinema and television, has appeared in over 150 films since the 1970s. He is widely known for his comic timing and memorable roles in films like Chashme Buddoor and Mera Damad, along with popular TV shows such as Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Yes Boss.

With this innovative campaign, Delhi Police once again demonstrates how effective communication can be when important messages are delivered with creativity and cultural relevance.