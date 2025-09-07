Dino Morea makes a fiery comeback to music videos with Neha Kakkar in ‘Tu Pyaasa Hai

Bollywood actor Dino Morea is making waves once again, this time with his much-awaited return to the music scene. The actor, known for his charm and versatility, stars alongside popular singer Neha Kakkar in the newly released music video “Tu Pyaasa Hai”. The track, composed by Tony Kakkar, was unveiled today and has already caught the attention of fans with its energetic beats and sizzling visuals.

Sharing his excitement about the project, Dino Morea expressed how the song instantly struck a chord with him. “When Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar shared the song with me, I felt right away that it had something special. It’s such an energetic track, and I believe it will strike a chord with listeners both in India and around the world,” Dino said.

The actor also spoke about how refreshing it felt to step back into the music space after a long time. “Returning to the music space after quite some time has been a fantastic experience for me. It was refreshing to be part of a music video, and I enjoyed the process. I hope the audience feels the same joy watching it as I did while being part of it,” he added.

“Tu Pyaasa Hai” is a stylishly shot video that perfectly blends sensuality with infectious energy, heightened by the undeniable chemistry between Dino Morea and Neha Kakkar. Fans of both stars have lauded their pairing, making it one of the most talked-about collaborations of the season.

Dino, who began his career as a successful model before transitioning into films, has previously impressed audiences with performances in movies like Raaz, Aksar, Gunaah, Agent, and Housefull 5. Apart from his acting credentials, Dino has always been known for his disciplined fitness regime and remains one of the most admired personalities in the industry even at the age of 49. For those who may not know, Dino has also performed live on stage at prestigious international events alongside global icons like Snoop Dogg, Priyanka Chopra, and Shah Rukh Khan. His latest collaboration with Neha and Tony Kakkar signals not just his return to the music video space but also reaffirms his versatility as a performer who continues to reinvent himself.

With “Tu Pyaasa Hai”, Dino Morea’s comeback has certainly turned out to be both stylish and impactful, leaving fans excited for what he will do next.