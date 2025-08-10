Filmfare’s Glamour & Style Awards make grand south India debut in Hyderabad

The iconic Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards, known for honouring the most fashionable and trendsetting personalities in Indian entertainment, is set to make its grand debut in South India. After a celebrated legacy in Mumbai and a successful edition in West Bengal, the Eugenix Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 will take place on 9 August 2025 at the luxurious Park Hyatt Hyderabad Hotel and Residences, Banjara Hills.

Presented by Eugenix Hair Sciences, this inaugural southern edition will recognise the trailblazers of South Indian cinema who have redefined elegance, style, and fashion. With its signature black-tie sophistication, star-studded guest list, and a celebration of cinematic style, the evening promises to be a one-of-a-kind showcase of creativity and charisma.

“We are thrilled to bring Filmfare’s Glamour & Style Awards to South for the very first time,” said Rohit Gopakumar, Director of Worldwide Media and CEO, ZENL, BCCL TV & Digital Network. “This expansion marks a new chapter in regional engagement and style celebration.”

Jitesh Pillaai, Editor-in-Chief of Filmfare, added, “From timeless stars to emerging icons, this platform spotlights the personalities who merge fashion with performance and presence, inspiring generations.”

Representing the title partner, Dr Pradeep Sethi and Dr Arika Bansal of Eugenix Hair Sciences expressed pride in aligning with Filmfare, emphasising their shared mission to elevate confidence, style, and self-expression.

Hyderabad is set to host an unforgettable evening where cinematic fashion and flair take centre stage.