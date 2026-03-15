Free psychological therapy offered for Gulf expats amid West Asia crisis

Amid growing geopolitical tensions in parts of West Asia, a Kerala-based online mental health platform has launched a free psychological support initiative aimed at assisting Indian expatriates living across the Middle East. The initiative is designed to help Malayali and Tamil expatriates who may be experiencing stress, fear, or anxiety as uncertainty grows in the region.

The programme has been introduced by Oppam following rising concerns among expatriate communities after the recent escalation in tensions involving the United States and Iran. The situation has created unease among many migrant workers across Gulf countries, particularly those who are far away from their families and support systems.

According to the platform, the free online therapy sessions are intended to provide immediate emotional and psychological assistance to expatriates coping with uncertainty and anxiety. Individuals who wish to seek support can register for a complimentary therapy session through the platform’s official website or reach out via its support helpline. The counselling sessions will be conducted entirely online, allowing users to access help in a safe, private, and confidential environment. Organisers say the digital format ensures that expatriates across different Middle Eastern countries can easily connect with professional therapists without logistical barriers.

Oppam was launched in Kerala in 2023 by entrepreneurs Ebrahim Hawaz, Abdulla Kunhi, and Mubashira. The founders, who hail from Kasaragod, established the platform with the aim of making mental health services more accessible, especially for people who find it difficult to obtain therapy in their native languages.

They explained that many expatriates hesitate to seek psychological support due to social stigma, lack of awareness, or limited access to professional counselling services in familiar languages. As a result, mental health concerns often remain unaddressed among diaspora communities.

Positioned as a local-language online therapy platform, Oppam focuses on providing culturally relevant and linguistically accessible counselling services. By offering therapy in languages such as Malayalam and Tamil, the platform aims to bridge a significant gap in mental health care for expatriates.

The founders emphasised that the free support initiative reflects their commitment to standing with expatriate communities during challenging times. With thousands of Indians working across Gulf countries, they believe accessible mental health support can play a crucial role in helping individuals cope with uncertainty and emotional stress.

As regional tensions continue to evolve, initiatives like these highlight the increasing importance of mental health awareness and accessible counselling services for migrant communities living far from home.