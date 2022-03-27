Fun summer date ideas

To make the most of sunny days and hot nights

Summer is just around the corner and it is time to leave your blankets and quilts behind you to go out and have fun. No more laziness, winter chills and shivers holding you back to enjoy this time to its fullest. The sun is out, people are seeking some (actually lots) amusement and the air is full of thrill and excitement. The sky is clear, full of stars and there is a wide array of festivals and events to attend. So do not hesitate, put on your shorts, drink lemonade and try out these summer activities for the most amazing date ideas:

Travelling stress-free



Depending on where you are coming from in India, the season of summer can be harsh to unbearable for you. And when the scorching heat of sun dries up every single cell in your body, it is time to get some respite in a cool place. One of the coolest places featured on our list today is Ladakh. Ladakh with its quiet and calm, beautiful lakes and mountainous sceneries is not only a 'must visit once in your lifetime place' but its monasteries, civilisation and Buddhist chants will also transcend your soul, making it travel to unknown realms.

46% of male QuackQuack users agree that biking in Ladakh with the one you love is not only an adrenaline rush but also helps with getting to know your partner.

Next on our list is Devikulam, a small town in Kerala which is not very far from Munnar. Just like Munnar, it has lots of tea plantations too and a rich historical past. It is said that Goddess Sita used to bathe in the lake Devikulam and hence, the name of this hill station. It is also a picnic spot for many tourists with its breathtaking views and beauty.

Relaxing in a pool or salon



Bonding with your partner while de-stressing during a massage or a nice swim is one of the best ways you can rejuvenate love and passion. Swimming with your partner releases serotonin in your body which reduces stress, anxiety, depression and makes you more sociable. It increases the blood flow to all the parts of your body and helps you calm down, also bringing the temperature down during the summer heat.

As for going to a salon, a couple's massage where both of you can lie down on a chair or bed with your back relaxed, away from the worries of job and life is a surefire way to connect romantically. The aroma of essential oils and incense sticks is bound to boost your mood and get you closer to your partner.

29% of female QuackQuack users in the age group said that a couple's massage while on holidays not only makes you stress-free but brings you much closer to your partner.

Don't think too hard about hanging out



go for a drive and enjoy togetherness under the stars: We always worry about having a perfect date, planning in advance and booking everything that we forget to enjoy the time spent together with our lover. This summer, do not dive deep into thinking to plan precious moments. Just go impromptu, go on a long drive with your partner, away from the hustle and bustle of the city where everything needs to be on time and the pollution follows you everywhere. The silence and emptiness surrounding you during a long drive makes you open up to your partner and share your innermost thoughts and feelings. It does not always have to be a bottle of champagne, flowers and a dinner date in an expensive restaurant. Sometimes, the escape from routine does wonders for your relationship too.

Another common but extraordinary idea is watching a movie together. A lighthearted Amol Palekar comedy or a romantic Shah Rukh Khan film, whatever your mood be, is a great way to hang out with the one you love. Sitting together on the couch with your arms around your partner while munching on popcorn or even going to a movie theatre to get out of the house for an evening is a great couple's activity. Later, you both can stargaze looking at the wide and twinkling summer sky in all its glory. Almost 37% of QuackQuack users between the age of 30-40 admit that watching a film together is a simple yet intimate way of spending time together.

Take some bar lessons and make some delicious cocktails



Has alcohol ever disappointed anyone? Never! A class in how to mix and match different alcohols with fruit drinks and appetisers is not only a skill hot in the market but it will attract all the pretty ladies and hot guys too. The art of carefully selecting which gin goes well with which flavoured syrup and spice on top is a skill not many can master and 29% of female QuackQuack users admit that conversations about cocktails make people sound more interesting and make them want to know more about them. Moreover, a bit of dance behind the bar when you are choosing from the wide selection of spirits is a crowd pleaser too. So what are you waiting for? Sign up for one of these classes now and make the most of these summer holidays!