Gangubai Kathiawadi or Ganga: The woman lost in the name

Lots been spoken or written about the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi but let's spare a minute to find out the actual voice in written form behind the narratives of a women who actually was thrown in grindwheels of human trafficking, prostitution by the person she fell in love with just for a mere 500 Rupees. Nobody would ever have known her so on such a larger scale if her story was not penned down by none other than Hussain Zaidi and later on Sanjay Leela Bhansali who portrayed her life on the silver screen.



Hussain Zaidi has written about the life of Ganga Harjivandas who actually hailed from Kathiawad and later on came to be known as Gangubai Kothewali, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Madam of Kamathipura. Zaidi has tried to capture every flowing emotions of hers and many other female protagonist's life through his book, "Mafia Queens of Mumbai." The life story of Ganga revolves around the U-turn her life takes after she falls in love with an accountant who worked for her father. A girl who had dreams of becoming an actress came to Mumbai with her lover and later on trafficked into prostitution by the same guy. He has captured the vital aspects of a woman who was forced to undergo such ruthless behaviour at the hands of people. But the story of her life takes a turn when she decides to fight, a fight against the system, a fight to better the lives of sex workers and orphans. Her life story is a classical example of using your negatives to turn it into positives for others.

Hussain Zaidi who has earlier written books like "Byculla to Bangkok," "Dongri To Dubai" has yet again written down a masterpiece which tries to capture the realities of Mumbai which have been obscured.

In an exclusive interview with The Hans India, Hussain Zaidi, author of the book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai" (Gangubai Kathewadi)

There are several plots in the book. What was so fascinating about Gangubai as a film?

The most fascinating thing about the film is that it captures the essence of a woman who was pushed to the wall by the world. The character of Gangubai is a fascinating one and the makers have a done a fabulous job on bringing it alive on screen. I have no doubt the film will be remembered for ages to come.

You've depicted about several Mafia Queens of that era. Man and woman were equally involved in underworld. How the time has changed if compare to now?

Organised mafia is more or less finished in the city. But the blood and gore has been replaced white-collar crime of massive scale. In fact, some of the lower ranks of the mafia have tried turning legit by investing in construction and other businesses. That is the primary difference between then and now.

A film can't cover everything. Please share some insights which big screen couldn't?

Not much is known about Gangubai's life. Her chapter in my book is also one amongst the shortest. From whatever research material is available, the makers have covered most aspects.

That heroic personality which made Gangubai as the Mafia Queen?

Gangubai was a victim of human trafficking and man-made circumstances. Still, she decided to not live as a victim. It was this mindset which made her sort of invincible.

Some difference of Gangubai from Reel and Real world?

The reel world Gangubai has a lot more sophistication for the purpose of cinema, of course.

What would you like to say on Alia Bhatt's performance?

Its Alia Bhatt's best performance till date. She is an established actress but she has pushed the bar way too high with this one.

What made you depict only about Gangubai Kathiawadi? How about writing novels on other mafia queens like Asha Gawli, Jenabi Daruwalli and etc?

I have covered several females with mafia connections in Mafia Queens of Mumbai, including Jenabai. I also recently interviewed Asha Gawli on my YouTube channel. If things go well, we will write a book around Asha Gawli also.