Gulshan Devaiah: I love fashion and dressing up

Actor Gulshan Devaiah is taking a stand and showing us how fashion can be very personal and not necessarily brand oriented. Recently, he posted a series of pictures on social media showing off some of his favourite outfits from the last few years. He titled it ‘Versova Ka Versace’ on Instagram.

What makes these pictures special is that they are all clothing items from his own wardrobe. He expressed how much he loves getting dressed up and that fashion should be about having fun.

“In fact, I like building my own style a lot more than wearing luxury brands,” he captioned. This shows how fashion is becoming more personal to people and how they want to be creative, confident and unique.

Gulshan has carved out a name for himself as being very unique both on and off screen. He made a name for himself with films like Shaitan, Hate Story and Hunterrr. He then moved into digital entertainment with web-series like Afsos, Duranga, Dahaad, Guns & Gulaabs and Bad Cop.

He also appeared in the action comedy drama Maa Inti Bangaaram, written by Raj Nidimoru and directed by BV Nandini Reddy. Gulshan will be next seen in Little Thomas, directed by Kaushal Oza and produced by Anurag Kashyap. The film follows a seven year old boy named Thomas who is curious about where babies come from and wants a sibling. The film is set in the 90s in Goa and has a child’s perspective on the ups and downs of family life.

Gulshan Devaiah is always showing us his unique side through his unique wardrobe and diverse roles. With his ‘Versova Ka Versace’ collection he is showing us that fashion is best when it is personal to you.