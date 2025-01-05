Healthcare leaders warn of rising lifestyle diseases, call for preventive action

As 2025 entered, a growing chorus of healthcare leaders is urging the public to take immediate action to prevent the rising tide of lifestyle-related diseases that are putting a significant strain on public health. Conditions like heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and stress-related illnesses are becoming increasingly prevalent, and experts say the time to act is now.

Healthcare professionals across the city are sounding the alarm about the escalating rates of lifestyle diseases, with many warning that the consequences could be dire if preventive measures aren’t taken. Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMS Hospitals, highlights that stress and obesity are among the leading contributors to heart disease. According to Dr. Rao, the sedentary nature of modern life, exacerbated by excessive screen time and poor dietary choices, is putting individuals at increased risk. “Stress and obesity are silent killers, and we must start prioritizing lifestyle modifications to combat these dangers. Small, consistent changes like reducing screen time and incorporating physical activity can make a substantial difference,” he says.

Dr. Gayatri Kamineni, Chief Operating Officer and Orthopedic Surgeon at Kamineni Hospitals, advocates for incorporating physical activity into everyday routines as a crucial part of preventing lifestyle diseases. Rather than relying solely on gym workouts, Dr. Kamineni points to the benefits of simple activities such as gardening or even household chores, which can improve joint and heart health. “These everyday tasks not only enhance physical health but also help challenge societal stereotypes surrounding gender and physical activity,” she adds.

The financial implications of failing to prioritize health are also a growing concern. Dr. B. Kishore Reddy, Managing Director of Amor Hospitals and Chief Ortho Oncologist, warns that the rise in lifestyle diseases is leading to a surge in healthcare costs. “Conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and cancer are becoming more prevalent, and their treatment often requires extensive care. Having comprehensive health insurance is now more important than ever,” Dr. Reddy advises. He also emphasizes the need for individuals, especially those over the age of 40, to undergo regular health screenings as part of their preventive care.

Dr. C. Mallikarjuna, Managing Director and Chief Consultant Urologist at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), highlights the growing toll of poor lifestyle habits on younger individuals. He points to an increase in kidney stones and fertility issues, often linked to stress and unhealthy habits. “Staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet, and managing stress are simple yet effective ways to prevent these conditions,” Dr. Mallikarjuna explains.

Dr. Devanand Kolothodi, Regional CEO of Aster DM Healthcare for Telangana-Andhra Pradesh, stresses the long-term consequences of neglecting one’s health. “Preventable health crises not only impact your quality of life but also your financial stability. Taking proactive steps now can safeguard your future,” he warns. Dr. Kolothodi encourages everyone to make 2025 the year to invest in their well-being through regular check-ups, mindful eating, physical activity, and stress management.

In a unified message, Hyderabad’s healthcare leaders are making it clear: proactive health management is no longer optional—it is essential. By focusing on lifestyle changes such as stress reduction, increased physical activity, and smarter dietary choices, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of developing serious health conditions. These measures not only promise a healthier future but also offer a more fulfilling life for years to come.