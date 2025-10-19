Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 presented by Vedanta unveils first list of speakers

The 19th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival, celebrated globally as the “greatest literary show on earth,” returns to Jaipur, Rajasthan, from 15th to 19th January 2026 at Hotel Clarks Amer. For nearly two decades, the festival has been a vibrant space where books and ideas intersect, bringing together award-winning writers, thinkers, artists, and readers from across the world. The 2026 edition promises another unforgettable experience, blending literary discourse, robust debate, inspirational dialogue, art installations, musical performances, satellite events, craft, and cuisine – reaffirming its iconic stature. The festival is presented by Vedanta and produced by Teamwork Arts.

Vedanta, as Presenting Partner, champions creativity, innovation, and global dialogue. Its collaboration with the festival reflects the belief in the power of ideas to inspire change and shape a better world. The 19th edition will feature over 350 speakers across six venues, curating a diverse programme spanning fiction, poetry, history, art, science, math, medicine, mental health, climate action, business, geopolitics, gender, translations, cinema, race, identity, and more, highlighting the enduring power of storytelling. Central to the Festival is its commitment to linguistic and cultural diversity, celebrating India’s vast literary heritage.

The first list of announced speakers includes Anamika, Anand Neelakantan, Anuradha Roy, Banu Mushtaq, Bhawana Somaaya, Edward Luce, Eleanor Barraclough, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Hallie Rubenhold, Harleen Singh Sandhu, Helen Molesworth, Jon Lee Anderson, Jung Chang, K. R. Meera, Kate Mosse, Kim Ghattas, Manu Joseph, Olga Tokarczuk, Timothy Berners-Lee, Rashmi Narzary, Ruchir Joshi, Salma, Shobhaa Dé, Stephen Fry, and Vishwanathan Anand. The line-up spans Nobel laureates, Booker awardees, historians, cultural experts, political analysts, and storytellers.

Namita Gokhale, Festival Co-Director, said: “The Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 promises to be a vintage edition, exploring cultures, continents, and India’s linguistic richness while examining AI, geopolitics, and the fluidity of literary forms. Jaipur BookMark continues to spotlight publishing and the business of books.”

William Dalrymple, Co-Director, added: “The Festival celebrates the written word and oral tradition, connecting people through stories. This year promises a carnival of literature with writers, thinkers, and dreamers from around the globe.”

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, said: “In its 19th year, the festival remains a cultural movement connecting societies, fostering dialogue, and inspiring empathy.”

The festival also hosts the 13th edition of Jaipur BookMark, India’s leading B2B platform for publishers, literary agents, translators, and writers, alongside performances at the Jaipur Music Stage and signature events at Amer Fort.

Save the Dates: 15–19 January 2026

Venue: Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur

More info: www.jaipurliteraturefestival.org