Kalagram at Mahakumbh 2025: Grand celebration of cultural heritage

The sacred city of Prayagraj becomes the epicenter of one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world every twelve years—the Mahakumbh Mela. This grand confluence of faith, devotion, and tradition witnesses millions of pilgrims and visitors from across the globe gather at the banks of the rivers. The ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, from January 13 to February 26, is an extraordinary experience, and adding to its magnificence is Kalagram—a vibrant cultural hub designed to showcase the country’s artistic and spiritual legacy.

Kalagram, a cultural village recreated in Sector 7 organized by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Kalagram is much more than an exhibition—it is an immersive experience that captures the essence of India’s diverse traditions, crafts, music, and history. Spread across a sprawling area, this cultural village invites visitors to embark on a journey through the heritage, experiencing arts, music, and spiritual wisdom firsthand.

A Grand Entrance: The Majestic Facade

As visitors step into Kalagram, they are greeted by a breathtaking structure—635 feet wide and 54 feet high—embellished with intricate depictions of the 12 Jyotirlingas and a mesmerizing portrayal of Lord Shiva consuming Halahal. This stunning entrance sets the stage for the cultural and spiritual wonders that await within. The design itself is a tribute to the deep-rooted traditions and the divine energies that guide the Mahakumbh.

Exploring Kalagram: A Journey Through India’s Cultural Heritage

Kalagram is divided into several distinct zones, each offering a unique perspective on India’s artistic and spiritual wealth. Here’s a closer look at what visitors can experience:

1. Anubhuti Mandapam: A Divine Experience

Imagine standing amidst a 360-degree visual and sound spectacle that brings the celestial descent of the Ganga (Ganga Avtaran) to life. Anubhuti Mandapam offers a deeply immersive experience where visitors can witness origins of the sacred river in a way that engages the senses and the soul. It is a moment of spiritual transcendence that connects history, science, and devotion.

2. Aviral Shashvat Kumbh Exhibition: The Legacy of the Kumbh Mela

To capture its historical significance, Aviral Shashvat Kumbh presents an extensive exhibition curated by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), and the Allahabad Museum. Through digital displays, rare artifacts, and insightful posters, this exhibition takes visitors through the evolution of the Kumbh Mela, its role in shaping spiritual and social practices, and its recognition as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.

3. Sanskriti Aangans: Soul of Regional India

One of the highlights of Kalagram is the Sanskriti Aangans—seven artistically designed zones, each representing a different region of India. These themed areas showcase iconic temple architecture, including the Dakshineswar Kali Temple of Kolkata and the Brahma Mandir of Pushkar.

Each Sanskriti Aangan features master artisans demonstrating their craft, offering visitors a firsthand look at India’s rich artistic traditions. Expect to see:

n The intricate Pattachitra paintings of Bengal

n The exquisite bamboo crafts of Assam

n The stunning Tanjore paintings of Tamil Nadu

n The tribal artistry of Madhya Pradesh

Over 230 artisans will participate in this grand showcase, not only demonstrating their skills but also offering handcrafted masterpieces for visitors to purchase, making it a perfect opportunity to take home a piece of cultural heritage.

Grand Cultural Extravaganza

Kalagram is a visual splendor with a celebration of performance arts as well. The main attraction is the massive Ganga Pandal, a venue that can accommodate 10,000 people. Alongside this grand stage, three additional performance venues—Areil, Jhunsi, and Triveni—will host cultural events, with seating capacities ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 spectators.

Over 15,000 artists, including Padma Awardees and Sangeet Natak Akademi honorees, are performing in a magnificent displaying cultural depth. The main stage, designed as a stunning backdrop depicting the Char Dhaam, witnessing performances by legendary contemporary artists. Additionally, theatrical performances by the National School of Drama and Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra will bring historical narratives to life through mesmerizing storytelling and dance.

Gastronomic Journey

A festival is incomplete without food, and Kalagram ensures that visitors experience the local flavors of India. The food zone will offer a curated selection of regional delicacies, allowing visitors to taste the culinary heritage of different states. From spicy Southern specialties to the rich and aromatic flavors of North, every dish is a reflection of the country’s vibrant food culture.

Special Attractions: Celestial Nights and Intellectual Dialogues

For those who seek more than just visual and musical experiences, Kalagram offers unique attractions such as:

n Astro Nights: A mesmerizing opportunity to observe celestial wonders through telescopes, reconnecting with the cosmic energies that play a significant role in Indian spirituality.

n Intellectual Sessions: Engaging lectures and discussions on spiritual wisdom, cultural conservation, and rich heritage, led by scholars and experts in the field.

Bridging Tradition and Technology

Kalagram at Mahakumbh 2025 is a global celebration that combines modern technology with tradition, allowing devotees and culture enthusiasts to participate in the event. The initiative, supported by the Uttar Pradesh Government and the Ministry of Culture, combines the past and present, artisans and audiences, faith and festivity, all under one roof. Kalagram is an unmissable destination for those making the pilgrimage to Mahakumbh 2025, offering an unforgettable journey into the essence of Bharat, where history and creativity converge. The initiative ensures that India’s heritage is preserved and transformed for all visitors.