Karnataka govt caps movie ticket prices at Rs 200; gives a shock to high budget films

In a move that is being welcomed by cinema lovers across Karnataka, the state government has officially issued a notification capping cinema ticket prices at Rs 200 (plus GST) across all theaters, including multiplexes. The step, aimed at making movie-going more affordable, comes as part of the newly amended Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025.

According to the new order, the price cap will be applicable to all films—across languages—screened in both single screens and multiplexes. However, there is an exemption clause. The rule will not apply to multi-screen cinemas offering premium facilities with seating capacity of less than 75 seats. This carve-out was included to allow niche, luxury experiences to maintain their pricing flexibility.

The notification follows a draft order issued earlier this year, where the state government had sought feedback from citizens. After reviewing objections and suggestions, the amended rule was finalized. It will now come into effect from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

This isn’t the first time Karnataka has attempted to regulate movie ticket prices. A similar initiative was introduced in 2017, but the Karnataka High Court stayed the plan before it could be implemented. Learning from past hurdles, the government appears to have crafted the latest rules with greater clarity, ensuring stronger acceptance.

For the Kannada film industry, this announcement has been long overdue.

Industry stakeholders have repeatedly urged the government to bring ticket prices down, arguing that Kannada films often face an uneven playing field in multiplexes dominated by high-priced non-Kannada releases. With the new regulation, there is hope that regional films will have better access to audiences.

However, the big question remains—how will the box office collections of star-driven films fare under these capped rates? The coming months will test the waters with major releases such as Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 and Yash’s Toxic. Both films carry massive expectations following the record-breaking success of Kantara and the KGF franchise.

While the reduced ticket rates promise fuller theaters and increased accessibility, the industry will be closely watching whether revenue balances out through higher footfalls. For now, cinephiles are celebrating, as the magic of the big screen just became easier on the pocket in Karnataka.