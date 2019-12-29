Lemonade with music Festival held in Goa

After the smashing success of the maiden edition of its Lemonade Music Festival held in Goa last year, Skillbox, the art social network and discovery platform, has announced the 2nd edition of Lemonade in Goa on December 31, 2019. The party will go on till the crack of dawn and beyond, welcoming the New Year of 2020, along the golden beaches of the Riva Beach Resort in Mandrem, 21 km from Goa's capital Panaji.

With an exciting line up to awe and impress a refined crowd of music lovers and artists from around the world, this year the party starts with a promising enthusiasm to "rock ever-loving faces off". Playing on the main stage, Phase 1 line up presents the label owner of Teklife and 20+ year pioneer of juke & footwork music DJ Spinn joining alongside DJ Paypal. Up next is, UK reggae figurehead Earl Gateshead alongside DJ/Promoter/ and radio presenter, Ambassador running at the forefront of pushing the culture of reggae, dub, roots and dancehall for over 40 years. They'll be joined by their comrades Jungle Weed and Ninjahdread from the 10,000 Lions Sound System family.

Finally, to give the mix a solid twist, one of the rising destroyers of techno, cult label owner of Posh Isolation, Skaeliptom2 (now known as Varg2tm) joins alongside 2 of India's most successful DJs, FILM and Spacejams bringing a whole range of techno, electro, breaks and EBM to blow out your brains.