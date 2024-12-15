Mahakumbh & the Politics of Sanatan Nationalism

For Uttar Pradesh government, Hindu festivals go beyond mere celebrations—they serve as opportunities to reinforce the synergy between Sanatan values and nationalism- aligning seamlessly with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ideological stance and political vision. Whether it’s the Deepotsav in Ayodhya, the Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, the Rangotsav in Mathura, or the Kumbh in Prayagraj, each celebration highlights the sublimity and vibrancy of life's seasonal cycle—an embodiment of the core tenets of Sanatan philosophy—while also serving as a platform to advocate for national unity. These events appear to serve a dual purpose: attracting believers from around the world and paying homage to the sacred land of India—the birthplace of a profound, inclusive worldview that embraces all, disrespects none, and unites the nation in the vibrant tapestry of its diverse, distinctly Indian identity.

Meanwhile, the Yogi government is resolute in its efforts to make Mahakumbh 2025 a historic event. It is leaving no stone unturned to ensure its grandeur, seamlessly blending scientific precision with spiritual significance. It is working overtime to maintain the sanctity of the occasion and ensuring flawless organization. However, with an estimated 40–45 crore devotees from over 75 countries expected to attend, the government faces a formidable challenge. To address this, it is prioritizing security and cleanliness—two persistent issues in past Kumbhs, with the notable exception of the 2019 event to a great extent.

A comprehensive, multi-layered security system has been implemented for Mahakumbh, covering the entire biosphere (land, water, and air). This includes several first-of-its-kind initiatives designed to address potential security risks and provide pilgrims with a safe and seamless experience. For example, the state government is deploying underwater drones and sonar systems for underwater surveillance. AI-powered cameras are being installed across the Kumbh area to monitor the massive crowd and ensure 24/7 surveillance. These state-of-the-art cameras will not only enhance security, but also assist in reuniting individuals separated from their families during the event—making a recurring trope of classic Hindi films a thing of the past. In addition, popular social media platforms like Facebook and X will provide immediate assistance in locating lost relatives amidst the sea of pilgrims. It will also feature underwater barricading and firefighting robots to ensure the safety of devotees.

Furthermore, the government is deploying a robust force, comprising (NSG) commandos, commando squads, teams of Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Special Task Force (STF) and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) alongside Water, Mountain, and Community Police to ensure foolproof security arrangement. The government's extensive preparations for the 45-day mega event will undoubtedly face a stern test, as efforts are being made to prevent a repeat of tragic incidents like the 2013 stampede or tackle issues related to waste management. The 2013 tragedy, which occurred under the Samajwadi Party's administration when Azam Khan served as the Mela in-charge. A CAG report later highlighted the lack of adequate disaster management plans as a major contributing factor to the fatalities.

To ensure a clean and green Mahakumbh, the government is implementing extensive measures, including a ban on single-use plastics, a plastic buyback campaign, and promoting eco-friendly alternatives like kulhars, jute bags etc. Over 10,000 sanitation workers will manage round-the-clock waste collection, segregation, and disposal, supported by 1.5 lakh toilets with one cleaner for every ten units. The plan also includes planting 2.71 lakh saplings, with 50,000 trees like Kadamba, Neem, and Amaltash lining 18 key roads into the city. Trained Ganga Sevadoots will oversee sanitation, fire safety, disaster management, and inspections, while 500 Ganga Praharis will protect the Sangam’s cleanliness. Temporary STPs with a capacity of 500 KLD are being established, alongside efforts to generate energy from waste and monitor cleanliness in real-time.

The NDA government’s commitment to showcasing the Kumbh as a symbol of inclusive Sanatan tradition is evident from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative that led to Kumbh’s recognition by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The Kumbh, much like Chhath Puja, with its apex at the Triveni Sangam, where the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati converge, transcends barriers of caste and class, uniting the rich and poor, upper and lower castes alike. It also embodies the essence of ‘Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb’, a harmonious cultural ethos often invoked by secularists to project the BJP as an anti-Muslim party, with its apex at the Triveni Sangam, where the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the Saraswati converge. The Ganga has always been the most revered river in India, believed to flow from the locks of Lord Shiva and venerated as a mother deity.

For 2025, the government has allocated the budget to Rs 6382 crores. The Mahakumbh area has been significantly expanded from 3,200 hectares in 2019 to 4,000 hectares for 2025, divided into 25 sectors. Over 1,850 hectares have been earmarked for parking on various routes. Seven iconic ghats have been renovated. Besides, for the first time, Google will integrate the temporary city of Mahakumbh 2025 into its navigation system for people’s convenience. Meanwhile, comprehensive healthcare arrangements are being meticulously planned for the Mahakumbh 2025 to ensure the well-being of attendees and personnel. A state-of-the-art 100-bed hospital is under construction, along with eight smaller hospitals, each with a 20-bed capacity, and a 25-bed hospital managed by AIIMS Raebareli. In addition, AIIMS and Army specialist doctors will be deployed in significant numbers to provide expert medical care. The Army Hospital is also constructing two fully-equipped Intensive Care Units (ICUs) with 10 beds each to handle critical cases. The objective behind the preparations for the grand celebrations is clear: to honor and celebrate the rich legacy of Sanatan tradition, attracting global attention and fostering national unity while steering attention away from the election-time ‘Ek rahenge to Safe rahenge’ and ‘Batenge to katenge’ slogans.

(The writer is a Senior Journalist)