Mahieka Sharma stuns as showstopper for Anamika Khanna at LFW

Model Mahieka Sharma grabbed the spotlight as she turned showstopper for ace designer Anamika Khanna on Day 1 of Lakmé Fashion Week in Mumbai. Delivering a graceful and confident runway presence, Mahieka led the showcase in an elegant white draped ensemble that perfectly reflected the designer’s signature aesthetic. The look was elevated with a customised frilled handbag, coordinated frilled footwear, and statement drop earrings. Her neatly tied bun, with soft loose strands framing her face, added a refined finish to the overall appearance.

Speaking to the media after her walk, Mahieka revealed that this marked her second collaboration with Anamika Khanna, but with a special twist. “This time I am walking exclusively for her, so you won’t see me again during the week,” she said, highlighting the uniqueness of her association for this edition.

A collection rooted in imperfection and versatility

Designer Anamika Khanna, who presented the grand finale on the opening day, described her latest collection as an ode to “imperfect flowers.” She explained that the inspiration stemmed from the idea of beauty thriving in unexpected places, much like a rose blooming where it seemingly doesn’t belong. The collection under her AK|OK label focused on versatile fashion, blending statement pieces with everyday wearability.

The runway featured a mix of draped dhoti pants, ruffled asymmetric tops, relaxed co-ord sets, and flowing gowns.

The garments showcased intricate craftsmanship, including hand-painted textures, unfinished edges, asymmetrical cuts, 3D embroidery, and rich gold zari work.

A notable highlight was the introduction of menswear under the AK|OK line, further expanding the label’s creative vision.

With a striking runway moment and a confident voice both on and off stage, Mahieka Sharma’s presence added glamour and energy to the opening day of Lakmé Fashion Week.