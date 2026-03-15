Mahindra Percussion Festival 2026 celebrates India’s ancient rhythmic traditions

The fourth edition of the Mahindra Percussion Festival captivated music lovers with an extraordinary celebration of India’s rich percussion heritage at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts. Held on March 7 and 8, 2026, the two-day event brought together legendary performers and emerging artists, creating an unforgettable rhythmic experience for audiences who travelled from across the country to witness the musical spectacle.

The festival, built around the theme “The Pulse Within,” highlighted the timeless power of percussion while exploring how traditional rhythms continue to inspire modern musical expression. A wide range of performances showcased classical, folk, and contemporary percussion styles, offering audiences a journey through India’s diverse musical traditions.

The opening day featured an extraordinary performance titled Nada Pravaham — Circle of Sound, led by the legendary mridangam maestro Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman, a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and Sangeet Natak Akademi awards. With more than eight decades of musical excellence behind him, Sivaraman delivered a spellbinding performance alongside vocalist N. Hariharan, tabla player Ishaan Ghosh, and drummer Shravan Samsi. Their performance blended Carnatic vocal improvisation with dynamic percussion, earning a standing ovation from the audience.

One of the major highlights of the first day was the performance by National Award-winning vocalist Mahesh Kale. His presentation YĀTRA took listeners on a spiritual journey through India’s devotional traditions, featuring powerful renditions of abhangas and bhajans. Kale’s soulful interpretation of the devotional classic Payoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo deeply moved the audience. In an unexpected and memorable moment, Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman joined Kale on stage, creating a spontaneous collaboration that became one of the most celebrated moments of the evening.

The second day of the festival began with an energetic performance by the all-women percussion ensemble Women Who Drum. Performing on International Women’s Day, the group infused their act with themes of empowerment and solidarity. Their innovative set combined instruments such as conga drums, electric guitar, harp, tabla, thavil, and mridangam, blending contemporary sounds with traditional rhythms.

Another powerful highlight was The Parai Awakens, presented by Unreserved Live and featuring percussionist Praveen Sparsh. The performance focused on reviving the ancient Tamil percussion instrument parai, presenting it in a modern musical format alongside dynamic mridangam and drum arrangements.

The festival concluded with Drums of the East, an electrifying ensemble led by renowned percussionist Bickram Ghosh. The closing act celebrated the rhythmic heritage of eastern India through instruments such as the dhaak, sreekhol, and dhol, complemented by the modern tones of an electric sitar.

With a packed auditorium and electrifying performances, the Mahindra Percussion Festival once again proved to be a vibrant platform for preserving India’s percussion traditions while introducing them to new generations of music enthusiasts. The event concluded on a high note, leaving audiences inspired by the enduring pulse of India’s musical heritage.