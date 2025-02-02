‘Mana Cinema... First Reel’: Unearthing and Rectifying the Roots of South Indian Cinema

Can you imagine someone spending 25 years researching cinema, writing about it passionately, yet never stepping into the industry? That’s exactly what Dr. Rentala Jayadeva has done with Mana Cinema... First Reel. “Cinema is like a glass house,” he says. “I love writing about it, but I never wanted to enter it.” This book, based on decades of meticulous research, is a heartfelt exploration of Indian cinema, with a focus on its silent films, early talkies, and how it grew into the larger-than-life industry we see today.

The book unearths incredible details, starting with how the first cinema theatre came to be in united Andhra Pradesh, and the fascinating story behind it. Did you know there was once a time when Telugu actresses performed not just across India but also abroad? That’s a far cry from today, where the industry often imports heroines from other states. Dr Jayadeva highlights this reversal, showing us how things were once driven by pure passion for the art, unlike today, where commercial aspects overshadow creativity.

‘Mana Cinema... First Reel’ is not just about Telugu cinema—it also explores Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and even Hindi film industries origin and the real first talkie movies of the respective language industries. The narrative takes us through the making of milestones like the first Kannada movie ‘Sati Sulochana’ (1934), Malayalam’s ‘Balan’ (1938), and even the iconic first Indian talkie ‘Alam Ara’ (1931). One standout moment in the book is Jayadeva’s clarification of first 100% full-length Telugu talkie ‘Bhakta Prahlada’ release date— as 1932 February 6 - and how ‘Kalidas’ (released on 1931 October 31) became the first talkie which is having total Telugu dialogues and few Telugu Thyagaraya Keerthanas. Infact, this first South Indian talkie “is a programme of 3 short length films, in which ‘Kalidas’ a 4-reel short length feature film”. He also corrects few important factual errors about early Tamil, Kannada films also in this research work. The book’s charm lies in how it balances history with storytelling. It’s not just a collection of facts; it feels like a journey. It’s an experience that feels as though the book ended too soon. The anecdotes, rare photographs (nearly 2,000!), and lively writing pull you in, making it an easy and entertaining read. Even complex topics, like the transition from silent films to talkies, are explained in a way that keeps you hooked.

Dr Jayadeva’s passion shines throughout. Despite his reputation as a journalist and Nandi Award-winning cine critic, this book feels like a personal love letter to the world of cinema. He doesn’t just present research—he urges us to remember and celebrate cinema’s roots, especially the forgotten gems like ‘Kalidas’, which spoke Telugu before ‘Bhakta Prahlada’.

Whether you’re a movie lover, a history buff, or just someone curious about the beginnings of South Indian cinema, this book ‘Mana Cinema... First Reel’ has something for everyone. It’s a fascinating mix of academic depth and storytelling magic—a book that belongs not just on your shelf but in cinema studies classrooms too. Dr Rentala Jayadeva has preserved a legacy with this book, reminding us of cinema’s power to inspire, entertain, and connect us to our cultural roots. If you love movies, this one’s unmissable.