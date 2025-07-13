Manohar Rao Vangoori launches memoir celebrating six decades of manufacturing

Marking a monumental journey of over 60 years in India’s engineering and manufacturing landscape, veteran industrialist Manohar Rao Vangoori unveiled his memoir titled “How I Built It — Six Decades of Manufacturing Wisdom and Innovations”. The book launch coincided with the 85th birthday celebrations of the pioneering entrepreneur.

A stalwart of India’s post-Independence industrial revolution, Vangoori’s memoir chronicles his life from modest beginnings to establishing Jaisara Tooling Systems Pvt Ltd, a globally respected name in aerospace tooling. Drawing from early stints at HEC Ranchi and HAL in the 1960s, the book reflects his ethos of discipline, innovation, and relentless dedication to quality.

Unlike typical business memoirs, How I Built It blends entrepreneurial milestones with deeply personal reflections. Vangoori recounts his childhood struggles, early exposure to values of education and integrity, and the evolving journey of building a manufacturing enterprise in a then-nascent Indian industrial ecosystem. “This book is not just about machines, but about values, decisions, and dreams. It’s for every young mind that dares to believe India can lead with precision and integrity,” Vangoori shared during the launch.

Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman of Cyient, who unveiled the book, remarked, “It’s more than a memoir—it’s a blueprint for nation-building through values and engineering. At 80+, Vangoori remains an inspiration.”

The event saw the presence of distinguished personalities including Dr. Ramesh Datla, Shri GunneswaraPursarla, and DwarakanathPatnam, who applauded Vangoori’s contributions to India’s industrial growth and mentorship legacy.

How I Built It is now available in bookstores and online, offering readers a rare glimpse into a life shaped by purpose, precision, and

perseverance.