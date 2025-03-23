Masala library’s ‘Pehchaan’ pop-up brings the future of Indian cuisine to The Leela Hyderabad

Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra is set to host its exclusive ‘Pehchaan’ pop-up at Raen – The Chef’s Studio, The Leela Hyderabad, from March 25 to March 29. This event offers food enthusiasts a rare preview of Masala Library’s upcoming menu, showcasing the future of Indian cuisine before its grand launch.

For five unforgettable nights, guests can indulge in 6-course and 8-course degustation menus, carefully curated to celebrate India’s diverse regional flavors with a modern culinary twist. The menu blends traditional recipes with contemporary techniques like cryo-filtering, sous-vide cooking, and molecular gastronomy, promising an innovative dining experience tailored to the Hyderabad palate.

Each dish in the Pehchaan menu is a tribute to India’s culinary heritage, reimagined with cutting-edge techniques. From succulent kebabs to soulful curries, the experience combines nostalgia with creativity, offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Every bite is a celebration of authenticity, inviting diners to rediscover India’s age-old recipes through a modern lens.

This exclusive pop-up at The Leela Hyderabad, a luxury landmark in Banjara Hills, is a must-experience event for food lovers. With Masala Library’s signature innovation and The Leela’s exquisite hospitality, ‘Pehchaan’ promises to be a culinary journey like no other.