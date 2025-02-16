‘Master of Suspense: Hitchcock’ Review: Telugu filmmakers unlock the Hitchcock Code and his genius

By bringing together 45 Telugu filmmakers, 10 journalists, and seven writers to analyze the works of Alfred Hitchcock, ‘Master of Suspense: Hitchcock’ offers an unprecedented exploration of the legendary director’s filmography from a Telugu perspective. Compiled and edited by journalist-writer Pulagam Chinnarayana in collaboration with senior civil servant Ravi Padi, this anthology is further proof of Hitchcock’s enduring influence on world cinema and a celebration of his craft through diverse viewpoints.

A Unique Take on Hitchcock

Hitchcock’s films have been studied extensively across the globe, yet this book provides a fresh take by contextualizing his storytelling techniques through the lens of Indian filmmakers. Each of Hitchcock’s films, including his lesser-discussed silent-era works, is examined in detail, providing cinephiles with insightful perspectives on his narrative style, suspense-building techniques, and signature directorial choices.

The book was born from Pulagam’s visit to director Vamsi’s house, where Hitchcock’s posters and famous quotes lined the walls. This inspiration, combined with his reflections during the pandemic, led to a two-year-long endeavor to compile thoughts from some of the most respected voices in Telugu cinema.

Diverse Voices, Singular Vision

One of the book’s biggest strengths is its collaborative nature. From veteran directors like Singeetam Sreenivasa Rao, Vamsi, Puri Jagannath, Harish Shankar, and Indraganti Mohanakrishna to critics and industry insiders like Gopi Mohan, Satyanand, and V.A.K Ranga Rao, each contributor brings a unique perspective to Hitchcock’s work. Whether it’s exploring his iconic use of suspense, his meticulous storyboarding, or his unconventional narratives, the essays provide a multi-dimensional analysis that is both scholarly and accessible.

Particularly notable are the essays on Hitchcock’s silent films, penned by senior film critic ML Narasimham. These pieces shed light on the filmmaker’s early experiments with storytelling and visual language, showcasing how his mastery of suspense was evident even in his formative years.

A Treasure Trove for Film Enthusiasts

At 528 pages and priced at ₹650, Master of Suspense: Hitchcock is an extensive yet engaging read. With behind-the-scenes anecdotes from Hitchcock’s filmmaking process, interpretations from Indian directors, and a focus on the technical brilliance of his movies, the book serves as an essential resource for students of cinema. The success of its first edition, selling out 500 copies during the Hyderabad Book Fair, further highlights its relevance.

Pulagam Chinnarayana’s passion for cinema is evident throughout the book. Having previously written Jai Vittalacharya, he brings his expertise in analyzing filmmakers’ legacies, making this Hitchcock anthology all the more compelling. He has written 10 books, and this is his 11th. He has also received three Nandi Awards. The inclusion of behind-the-scenes tidbits curated by Ravi Padi adds an extra layer of intrigue, making it a book that not only informs but also entertains.

Who should definitely read it?

For anyone fascinated by Hitchcock, cinema studies, or the evolution of suspense storytelling, ‘Master of Suspense: Hitchcock’ is a must-read. The collaborative effort behind the book ensures a dynamic and engaging discussion of Hitchcock’s works, offering new insights even for those already familiar with his films. More than just a tribute, it is a study of cinema through a distinctly Telugu lens, making it a valuable addition to film literature.