Milind Soman on urban life, technology, and the cost of convenience

While technology has undoubtedly made life more convenient, it has also distanced people from their natural physical abilities- Milind Soman

Actor-model and fitness icon Milind Soman has once again sparked an important conversation around health and lifestyle, this time by reflecting on how technology is reshaping modern urban living — not always for the better. Known for his disciplined fitness routines and outspoken views on well-being, Milind believes that excessive dependence on technology has quietly turned city life into a largely sedentary experience, with serious consequences for both physical and mental health.

In a candid interaction, the Paurashpur actor pointed out that while technology has undoubtedly made life more convenient, it has also distanced people from their natural physical abilities. According to him, urban lifestyles have deteriorated due to constant screen usage and reduced physical movement. “The lifestyle in cities has become much worse,” Milind observed, adding that rural environments, with their limited reliance on technology, offer a healthier way of life. He explained that overdependence on gadgets gradually weakens people, not just physically but mentally as well, as they stop using their innate strength and endurance.

Drawing a clear contrast between city and village life, Milind highlighted how daily routines in rural areas naturally encourage movement. Walking long distances, cycling, and engaging in manual work are still part of everyday life in villages. These activities, he said, help people develop a better understanding of what it truly means to stay fit and healthy. In comparison, urban dwellers often spend hours seated in front of computers or scrolling through phones, with minimal physical exertion. “In cities, people have largely become lazy,” he remarked, underlining how convenience has replaced effort.

Milind Soman’s views are shaped by years of personal practice. From long-distance running to swimming and strength training, he has consistentlydemonstrated that fitness is a lifestyle rather than a temporary goal. He often uses his platform to caution against modern habits that prioritize comfort over movement, stressing that true wellness requires conscious effort, especially in technology-driven environments.

Recently, the actor attended an event organized by Zydus Pinkathon, an initiative that promotes women’s health and fitness. During the event, Milind spoke about the crucial role women play in shaping healthy habits within families. He believes that when women understand and adopt a balanced, active lifestyle, they can influence their households in meaningful ways. “If women stay fit and understand what a healthy lifestyle truly means, they can guide their families toward better health,” he said.

Milind further emphasized that the impact of such choices extends beyond individual homes. Healthy families, he noted, form the foundation of a healthier society, which in turn contributes to a stronger nation. His message was clear: fitness is not just a personal responsibility but a collective one, influenced by everyday choices and attitudes.

At a time when technology continues to dominate daily life, Milind Soman’s reflections serve as a timely reminder of the importance of movement, awareness, and balance. While gadgets may simplify tasks, he urges people to reconnect with their bodies, stay active, and make conscious decisions that support long-term well-being — one step, cycle ride, or workout at a time.