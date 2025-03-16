MM Keeravani’s ‘Naa Tour’ concert set to enthral Hyderabad with 83-artiste orchestra

Hyderabad is gearing up for a musical spectacle as legendary Oscar-winning composer and lyricist M.M. Keeravani prepares to take center stage for a grand live concert, “Naa Tour,” on March 22 at HITEX. This event marks his first live performance in Hyderabad in 20 years, and for the first time ever, he will be accompanied by an 83-artist orchestra.

Keeravani, known for his timeless compositions across multiple languages, is curating a unique musical experience for audiences of all ages. “I am expecting a diverse crowd of music lovers, spanning all age groups, at this live show,” he shared. To cater to this, he has handpicked 30 songs, blending Telugu and Hindi classics, based on fan requests.

The concert will take audiences on a nostalgic ride through his illustrious career, featuring a mix of his most beloved classics and latest hits. “The playlist will include a transition of retro favorites to contemporary chartbusters, devotional melodies to high-energy item songs,” said Keeravani.

Adding to the excitement, Keeravani revealed that the show will also include never-before-heard tracks that he has recently produced. “I am confident these songs will resonate with all generations,” he added.

Keeravani, who won the Oscar and Golden Globe for “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, is known for his work in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films. His compositions for Kshana Kshanam, Gharana Mogudu, Criminal, Student No.1, Zakhm, Magadheera, Eega, and the Baahubali series remain fan favorites.

The excitement surrounding “Naa Tour” was further amplified when Megastar Chiranjeevi and director S.S. Rajamouli shared their Keeravani playlists on social media. Chiranjeevi expressed his wish to hear the iconic “Bangaru Kodi Petta” from Gharana Mogudu, while Rajamouli spoke about his desire to experience Keeravani’s legendary background scores live.

Keeravani acknowledged their requests with a cryptic yet exciting response, saying, “I bring ‘Bangaru Kodi Petta’ your way.”

Apart from his hit songs, the concert will also feature a special segment dedicated to Keeravani’s most celebrated background scores, allowing fans to experience his musical brilliance in a live setting.

With an 83-piece orchestra, handpicked classics, fresh compositions, and special segments, Keeravani’s “Naa Tour” promises to be a memorable musical experience for fans. The event will take place indoors at HITEX, Hyderabad, ensuring an immersive and grand spectacle for all attendees.