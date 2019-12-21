Mulled wine and traditional marzipan candies at this time-Christmas market in Germany

The tempting smell of mulled wine, kinder punch, roasted almonds, bratwurst and gingerbread, carol singing and plenty of yuletide spirit, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

So let's get ready to make some wonderful memories, collect a specialty souvenir mug and unwrap the best Christmas markets in Germany to brave the chill and embrace the yuletide season.

Where it all began

Dating back centuries, the tradition of Germany's Christmas market comes from the winter markets of the Late Middle Ages across the German-speaking part of Europe and other parts of the former Holy Roman Empire. Winter markets took place over the course of several days, instead of being week-long affairs, letting residents stock up on baskets, wood carvings, seasonal food and other supplies for the looming cold months.

With the Dresden market being the oldest in Germany, it was the first event approved by Frederick II, elector of Saxony, in 1434. Eventually these seasonal markets turned their focus on to Christmas celebrations, as known today.

Nurenberg: The Og





Every year more than two million visitors stroll through the Christkindlesmarkt - the main Christmas market in the heart of Nuremberg. Known and loved the world over, this tiny little town of wood and cloth shines in the heart of its Old Town and transforms into the 'Christmas City'. More than 180 market stands – all decorated for Christmas with fresh greens and lights – invite you to enjoy traditional Christmas ornaments of all shapes and sizes, the local gold-foil angel, 'Zwetschgenmännle' made of prunes, toys and games and delicious holiday treats to eat and drink.

My favourite spot was the gothic Frauenkirche church from the 14th century that lends the perfect backdrop to this festive atmosphere. For those who are tired of walking around – the market is 5,000 square metres - you can take a ride on a horse-drawn carriage.

Leipzig: Where fairy tales come to life

The Leipzig Christmas Market tradition dates back to 1458. With its unique cultural and culinary attractions in the middle of the fascinating historical backdrop of the city centre and its 300 stands, it is another stunning Christmas market that you must definitely visit in Germany.

Offering a colourful programme in 2019 with lots to discover even for the youngest visitors, you will always find bright eyes and bushy tails in this Christmas market. With ongoing Elves' workshop, children's bakery and a Fairytale Forest where Grimm's stories come to life, one can surely get back to those nostalgic childhood days here.

Bad Homburg: Step back in time

On the weekends of the pre-Christmas season, the white tower of Bad Homburg castle which is a relic of the ancient Hohenberg castle that once stood here comes alive. With this backdrop of a medieval castle, what can be more festive and romantic than this market?

With the market dotted around the capital and inside the castle, one can expect carol concerts, traditional German crafts and not to mention a gargantuan tree.

Frankfurt: Best for traditionalists





Do not give this a miss as you can hear the chiming of Frankfurt's Church Bells at this market. The massive creative stand decorations, its scenic surroundings on the Römerberg and St Paul's Square and the ginormous Christmas tree combine to make it one of Germany's most visited markets. This year's Christmas tree here is a kind gift from the spa town of Bad Orb in the nearby Spessart region. Some 32 metres tall and approximately 80 years old, this proud spruce grew up in the wildlife park of Bad Orb and bears the regionally fabled name, Peter of Orb.

For a weekend of holiday spirit, you can enjoy bratwursts, mulled wine and traditional marzipan candies at this time-honoured Christmas market. Do not forget to try Frankfurt's own specialities for Christmas. They are based on baked marzipan mixes: Brenten, which are rectangular, and Bettmännchen, which are mounds with almonds on the side. To explore a little more, do try the strange Quetschemännchen, which are figures made of prunes and nuts. These go back to the days when young men would send the figures to the girls they fancied. If the figure was not returned to the sender, he knew that he had a chance to win the hand of the girl.

Cologne: City of Angels

In the middle of Cologne's shopping district, you can see angels wafting by. Look no further as you are in the Christmas market of this city where celestial creatures wander among the traditional stalls and even Santa makes a weekly appearance. With wood carvers, crystal painters, glass glazers, all showcasing their talent live here, there is plenty to do to brave the chill and embrace the yuletide season.

Make a wish, will you now.