Nandita Roy & Shiboprosad Mukherjee: 25 years of redefining Bengali cinema; big releases lined up for 2025

For the past 25 years, Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee have been instrumental in transforming Bengali cinema. Their distinctive blend of socially relevant narratives and engaging storytelling has not only won hearts but also set box office records. With a knack for creating meaningful yet entertaining cinema, the duo has reshaped regional filmmaking, setting new benchmarks for success.

A legacy of blockbusters

Over the years, Roy and Mukherjee have achieved several milestones that underscore their influence on the industry:

• They have delivered some of the biggest Durga Puja blockbusters, including Bohurupi, which has become an annual festive favorite.

• Their films have broken records as the highest-grossing non-holiday Bengali releases, proving that strong storytelling transcends release dates.

• Their projects have expanded the reach of Bengali cinema, performing exceptionally well in national multiplex chains.

• They hold the record for the longest-running Bengali film in a multiplex—Belaseshe, a testament to the lasting impact of their storytelling.

2024 success & 2025 slate

Last year, the duo gifted audiences with two distinct yet impactful films:

• Dabaru, a gripping biographical sports drama based on the life of Indian Chess Grandmaster Surya Sekhar Ganguly.

• Bohurupi, an action-packed thriller that struck a chord with audiences and became the highest-opening Bengali film of the year.

Now, as they celebrate 25 years of their production house, Windows Productions, they are set to unveil an exciting lineup for 2025:

• Aamar Boss – Releasing on May 16, this drama-packed film will mark the return of the legendary Rakhee Gulzar to Bengali cinema after 22 years.

• Raktabeej 2 – The highly anticipated sequel to their hit thriller will arrive during Durga Puja, promising an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience.

• Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel – A family-friendly horror-comedy slated for Christmas, this film is expected to bring a fun blend of thrills and laughter.

A journey fueled by passion

Reflecting on their journey, Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee shared, “These 25 years have been an extraordinary journey of storytelling, filled with love and support from our audiences. Every film we make reflects the people, culture, and stories that deserve to be told. With our 2025 slate, we aim to continue pushing boundaries and presenting compelling narratives on the big screen. We can’t wait for what’s to come.”

As they step into this milestone year, Windows Productions remains steadfast in its mission to create thought-provoking films that resonate with audiences across generations. With a legacy of groundbreaking success and an eye on the future, 2025 is set to be another thrilling chapter for Bengali cinema’s most celebrated duo.