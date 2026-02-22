NCPA Nrityagurukul 2025–26 showcases India’s next generation of classical dance artistes

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, is set to host the grand culmination of NCPA Nrityagurukul 2025–2026, a landmark initiative dedicated to nurturing India’s classical and traditional dance forms through the revered guru–shishya parampara. Spread across multiple evenings in February and March at the Experimental Theatre, the programme brings together young dancers mentored by some of the country’s most respected dance gurus, marking a powerful celebration of tradition, discipline, and artistic evolution.

Nrityagurukul is not merely a training programme but a year-long immersive journey that transforms students into emerging artistes. For many participants, the experience has gone far beyond rehearsals and stage preparation. Coming from diverse social, regional, and economic backgrounds, the dancers reflect the many realities of India’s classical arts ecosystem. Some have travelled from remote towns with limited access to advanced training, others have overcome financial and social challenges, while many have balanced education and livelihood with their artistic aspirations. What unites them is a shared commitment to artistic excellence and cultural continuity.

The programme is built on sustained mentorship, allowing dancers extended time with their gurus for rigorous practice, repertory building, close correction, and deep reflection. This long-term engagement helps young performers move beyond technical mastery towards artistic maturity, encouraging them to develop not just skill, but also voice, identity, and interpretive depth.

The performances, held across several curated evenings, present a rich spectrum of India’s classical traditions, including Manipuri, Odissi, Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and narrative dance dramas. Each presentation reflects a unique blend of philosophy, devotion, aesthetics, and storytelling—ranging from explorations of bhakti and divine love to historical narratives, familial relationships, and spiritual evolution. Together, they offer audiences a panoramic view of India’s cultural heritage as interpreted by a new generation of dancers.

Speaking on the vision behind the initiative, Dr. Swapnokalpa Dasgupta, Head of Dance – Programming at NCPA, emphasised the deeper purpose of the programme. She noted that while rigorous training is essential, the journey from dancer to artiste requires sustained mentorship and meaningful stage exposure. Nrityagurukul, she said, bridges this gap by combining lineage-based learning with contemporary perspectives, allowing young dancers to grow within tradition while discovering their individual artistic identities.

With its focus on holistic development, Nrityagurukul stands as a significant platform in India’s classical dance landscape. It not only preserves the guru–shishya tradition but also adapts it to the needs of today’s evolving artistic world. As the 2025–2026 cohort steps onto the stage, the programme offers audiences more than performances—it presents the emergence of future torchbearers of Indian classical dance.

Through this initiative, NCPA continues to reaffirm its commitment to cultural preservation, artistic excellence, and the nurturing of young talent, ensuring that India’s rich dance heritage is carried forward with integrity, depth, and renewed relevance.