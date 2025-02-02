Panorama International Literature Festival 2025: Live Session Held Gathering Significant Indian Poets

The Live Curated Session of the Panorama International Literature Festival 2025 was held on 28 January 2025 via Zoom, bringing together distinguished literary figures from across the globe. The session, curated by Dr Paramita Mukherjee Mullick, featured Dr Anita Nahal from the USA as the Chief Guest.

During the inaugural address, Anita Nahal, renowned poet, educationist, and author of the bestselling book Drenched Thoughts, spoke on the significance of water as a metaphor in literature. “Water is a metaphor for life—fluid, ever-changing, and essential.

In both classical and contemporary literature, it symbolizes emotions, transitions, and the very essence of existence. It also calls for its use as a metaphor in social renaissance,” she remarked.

The session was hosted by Irene Doura Kavadia from Greece and moderated by Dr Attrayee Adhya Chatterjee from India, ensuring an engaging and insightful discussion.

The event saw participation from several eminent literary personalities from India, including Ambika Ananth, Dr Arvind Kaur, Mahua Sen, Pankajam Kottarath, Dr Geetha Nambuthirippad, Gargi Sarkhel, and Gayatri Lakhiani Chawla. Each delegate contributed unique literary insights and creative expressions, adding depth to the discussions. The Panorama International Literature Festival is a world record-winning event, recognized as the longest-running literary festival dedicated to promoting humanitarian values through arts and literature. Organised by the Writers Capital International Foundation, the 2025 edition of the festival has drawn participation from 87 countries. The event is being conducted in a hybrid format, uniting literary minds from around the world and fostering cross-cultural dialogue.

Poets and writers from diverse backgrounds presented their works, reflecting on themes that align with the festival’s core mission of spreading humanitarian values.

The Live Session served as a key highlight, reinforcing the role of literature in shaping perspectives and fostering global understanding.

As the festival continues, it promises more thought-provoking discussions, captivating literary presentations, and an ongoing celebration of the written word, ensuring that literature remains a powerful bridge between cultures and societies.