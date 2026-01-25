Preserving and revitalising the formal haiku― ‘Jewels of Serendipity’

Over recent decades, haiku has surged worldwide; however, its boom threatens to flatten the art form into any three-line verse. Countering this, ‘Jewels of Serendipity’, an international anthology of formal English-language haiku curated by noted Indian academic, poet, and haijin Kanwar Dinesh Singh, stands out as a clarion call for formal fidelity. It isn’t dogmatic about the classic 5-7-5 count but proves that structure still yields vibrant invention and invites contemporary poets from around the world to explore. By gathering 258 haiku penned by 54 poets from fifteen countries, this anthology dispels the myth that formal haiku is a parochial, Japanese-only domain. Instead, it frames the traditional structure as a universal grammar that can be spoken fluently in any cultural dialect.

Moreover, the anthology subtly critiques the anything-goes trend that dilutes haiku’s distinct aesthetic.

What truly sets ‘Jewels of Serendipity’ apart is its celebration of diversity within a shared structure. It shines by weaving diverse voices into a single framework: one page offers a crisp, Zen-like philosophical insight, while another bursts with satirical, comic playfulness—showcasing a harmonious contrast that defines its unique charm for curious readers seeking depth. Juxtaposing elemental forces—sea, sun, desert—Albrecht Classen’s haiku evokes a metaphysical tension between nature and human endurance: “Waves lap at the shore / Sun beats down on the desert / Survival and time.” Andrew Brindle’s use of the last water lily as a melancholic symbol imbues the scene with elegiac resonance; ‘dark December pond’ deepens the mood of fading memory: “Last water lily / In a dark December pond / Things we remember.” Mark Macleod’s haiku contrasts serene autumn skies with graffiti: “How,” merging natural vastness and existential inquiry: “This clear autumn sky. / Beside the mall, one word sprayed / On a pillar: How.” Marta Alaina Holliday’s haiku weaves domestic quiet into epic intimacy, where colour feels like emotion, and love slowly blooms through knitted threads, blending senses, moments, and meaning: “Patient, rhythmic clicks / Yarn stitched into a saga / Colours—love—unfurl.”

Rika Inami’s summer tree spirit haunts an abandoned garden, a reverie between memory and myth: “Summer tree spirit / In the abandoned garden. . ./ Like a reverie.” In R.K. Singh’s haiku, surreal coin-fishing in a bottle mirrors a veteran’s trauma and fragmented memories: “Fishing silver coins / In the depth of a bottle / Drunken veteran.” Meenakshi Mohan’s haiku captures a still, eerie moment where nature’s silence mirrors inner turmoil: “Mist masks the ocean / The trees stand still, the air numb / The boat looks for shore.” Anthology editor Kanwar Dinesh Singh’s haiku anthropomorphises pigeons as urban gossips perched on a twilight rooftop, their coos echoing human trivialities, and the quiet irony of the ‘last hour of the day’ subtly tangles routine and mortality, blending wry humour with wistful, satirical pastoralism: “Perched on the roof’s edge / Pigeons engaged in gossips / Last hour of the day.”

Each poet offers a rare gem, inviting readers to cherish diverse voices. Adhering to the haiku concept of kireji, the anthology balances serenity and absurdity, inviting pause between images—guiding reflection, connection, and wonder in the stillness between words—in minimalist light. In sum, ‘Jewels of Serendipity’ is an anthology that both preserves and revitalises the formal haiku tradition, demonstrating that it remains relevant and essential in today’s literary landscape.