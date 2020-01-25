Quick and tasty bites

Nepali Alu Dum

This can be eaten as a side dish, starter or even a snack

1 kg potatoes, medium size (boiled and peeled)

50 gms peeled garlic

25 gms dry red chillies

1 tsp nigella seeds

5 tbsp mustard oil

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

1/2-cup water

Coriander leaves finely chopped

Salt to taste

Soak the chillies in hot water for 30 minutes and then grind to a paste along with the garlic. Heat oil in a heavy bottomed pan. Add nigella seeds followed by the chilli-garlic paste, water, chilli powder, salt and turmeric. Mix well. Let it cook covered. Keep stirring in between. Cook till oil separates then add boiled potatoes and mix well. Keep cooking and stirring lightly for 10 minutes till the potatoes are well coated. Sprinkle generous amount of coriander leaves and mix well. Serve hot or cold.

Mince Cutlets









Marinate very fine mutton mince with onion-ginger-garlic juice, some finely chopped onion, Worcestershire sauce, pepper, a little coriander powder, a pinch of cinnamon powder, lemon juice, and finely chopped coriander leaves. Keep in the fridge for a while. All spices must be added with a very delicate hand.

Soak 2-3 slices of bread in milk or water. Squeeze water out, reduce to mush and mix with the mince.

Shape mince into cutlets, dip in egg batter, then bread crumbs and deep fry.



