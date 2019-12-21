Trending :
Raise a toast to 20 Twenty: Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort brings special stay packages for the New Year

Highlights

Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Center brings special stay packages for the New Year.

It is the time of the year for making resolutions, buying gifts for the family and friends to sending New Year greetings to near and dear ones.

One can use also gift oneself time with their family at the resort property.

The Entertainment on the 31st Evening allows you to kick start the decade by indulging in select family games and witness enthralling performances by Aditya Goswami Live and DJ Pinaki for a night of unlimited celebrations.

The hotel further offers two Stay Packages – The Celebration Package starts from December 30 and includes Hi-tea and dinner buffet, breakfast, hi-tea and gala dinner on 31st and breakfast and hangover lunch on the New Year day.

The Glitter Package starts from the December 31 with Hi-tea and dinner buffet and ends with lunch on January 1.

Top